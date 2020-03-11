On Wednesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced that attendance would be limited at the 2020 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to the progression of COVID-19 in the U.S.
Only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed into the tournament matchups, according to the release.
Power Five conferences like the Big 12 and Big Ten said Tuesday that they will also be limiting attendance to their respective conference tournaments.
Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference commissioner, said in a statement that the league will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation after a presumptive positive case was reported in the New Orleans, Louisiana, area.
As of Wednesday, the Sun Belt will go on with its regularly scheduled athletic events, including the men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments. The semifinal and final rounds of the competition are set to take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Following the NCAA’s announcement, associate commissioner Scottie Rodgers said the Sun Belt expects to make another announcement tomorrow concerning the conference tournament.
The women’s basketball team is facing the University of South Alabama in the second round of the tournament at College Park Center. If the Lady Mavericks defeat the Jaguars, they will advance to the semifinals in New Orleans.
Locally, two North Texas counties — Dallas and Tarrant County — reported their first presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday.
TCU has since announced that all home athletic events until April 3 will be closed to fans.
The UTA Athletics department has not issued a statement on the situation yet.
@nanavedia @c_amaya7
@_julio_vega @OlmedoAEO
