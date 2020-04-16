On Wednesday, the NCAA’s Division I Council Coordination Committee agreed to allow more virtual interaction between coaches and teams across all Division I sports.
From April 20 to May 31, teams will be able to require up to eight hours of virtual nonphysical countable activities per week. Those activities include film review, chalk talks and team meetings, according to an NCAA press release.
“This change not only allows coaches to continue to educate their student-athletes but also fosters the connectivity that comes with team-based activities,” said council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletic director at the University of Pennsylvania. “Regular, individual check-ins between student-athletes and coaches remain permissible and are encouraged.”
The committee will also require all schools to give student-athletes at least one day off per week. Physical athletics activities are still prohibited because a sports-safety certified staff member would need to be present during those activities.
Teams are all also prohibited from participating in any form of activity during a school’s stretch of final exams for the spring 2020 semester.
The NCAA considered every sport out of season when the decision was made to cancel all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The out-of-season conditioning rules limited how many times coaches could meet with their student athletes.
