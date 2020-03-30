NCAA allows Division I schools to provide additional season of competition for spring sports

NCAA Division I schools can now provide an additional season of competition to student athletes competing in spring sports in the 2019-20 season.
On Monday, the NCAA’s Division I Council voted to extend the period of eligibility for athletes whose seasons were shortened or canceled during the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. Financial aid rules were also adjusted to allow programs to carry more members on scholarship to account for new recruits and student athletes who opted to stay for one more year.
The vote also gives schools the flexibility to return students for the 2020-21 season without requiring that athletic aid be provided at the same level as in 2019-20. Schools can use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for the scholarships of those who take advantage of the extra year of eligibility.
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said M. Grace Calhoun, council chair and athletic director at the University of Pennsylvania, in a press release. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
Winter sports, like basketball, were not included in the decision as all or most of their regular seasons were completed by the time the NCAA postponed athletic activities. The council also increased the roster limit for baseball, the only sport with such a limit.
UTA had a total of 30 senior student athletes across seven teams competing in spring sports this season. The baseball team had the most seniors on its roster, with 13 such players.
