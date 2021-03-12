Movin’ Mavs win national championship semifinals, Lady Movin’ Mavs fall to University of Alabama

The Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs made their first appearances of the weekend at the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at Stran-Hardin Arena for Adapted Athletics in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Friday.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs started a best of three series with rival University of Alabama. Both teams met twice previously during the regular season, with Alabama winning both games.
The No. 1 Movin’ Mavs went up against No. 4 Southwest Minnesota State University, the first time they faced a team outside of their conference all season.
Alabama 62, Lady Movin' Mavs 42
Both teams started the game with a high scoring first quarter, with neither of the teams pulling away during the back-and-forth affair. Freshman Zoe Voris hit a buzzer-beating shot, tying the game 14-14 after the first quarter.
The scoreboard halted to a snail’s pace in the second quarter, with both defenses clogging the passing lanes and forcing the shooters to take contested and low percentage shots.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs offense finished with four points in the second quarter. The defense helped mitigate the damage, holding the Crimson Tide offense to eight points and a 22-18 lead into halftime.
Alabama tightened their grip in the third quarter, pairing their tough defense with an offense that came back to life. The Crimson Tide found open shooters and turned UTA’s missed shots into fast-break opportunities to pull ahead 37-28.
The teams traded baskets to begin the final period, and sophomore Elodie Tessier picked up her fourth foul of the game and was sent to the bench, changing the pace of the game.
The UTA offense grinded to a halt after the substitution, and Alabama went on a 12-0 run to put the game out of reach 57-34. The Crimson Tide went on to win the game 62-42.
Voris led the Lady Movin’ Mavs with 16 points, while freshman Alexus Cook finished with 12 points in the loss to Alabama.
“With COVID affecting everything this season it was more about just surviving the season to get to this point,” head coach Jason Nelms said in a text message. “I am extremely proud of this team's determination and tomorrow they get another shot.”
Movin' Mavs 61, Southwest Minnesota State 50
UTA entered Friday’s semifinal with a 23-game winning streak and a 30-1 overall record over the Mustangs. The Movin’ Mavs made that 24 games in a row after the 61-50 win Friday.
The Movin’ Mavs started the game off with a strong emphasis on defense, applying it during the Mustangs’ inbounds and taking a 10-0 lead to start the game.
Turnovers plagued the Mustangs, and the Movin’ Mavs continued to build their lead, going up 31-13 at halftime.
Freshman Amit Vigoda, the Movin’ Mavs’ leading scorer, started the second half on the bench after picking up two fouls in the first half. The Mustangs took advantage, cutting the UTA lead down to 40-29 with 11:48 left in the game.
With the Mustang’s run in full force cutting the UTA lead down to 45-40, Vigoda helped push the Movin’ Mavs over the hill with 13 points in the second half.
Vigoda finished the game with 30 points, six rebounds and three assists.
“He came and brought that spark, you seen the competitor, he fired everybody up,” head coach Doug Garner said.
UTA pulled away to end the game with a 61-50 final score and a ticket to the national championship against Alabama.
With Alabama up next for the Movin’ Mavs, Garner knows how much the game means. He said the key to a victory over the Crimson Tide will be to remain relaxed.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs will attempt to keep their season alive with a win over Alabama in game two at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Stran-Hardin Arena for Adapted Athletics. If UTA wins, they will force a decisive third game for the national championship.
The Movin’ Mavs will be back in action in the national championship game against No. 2 Alabama at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Stran-Hardin Arena for Adapted Athletics.
