The men’s Movin’ Mavs basketball team went 3-0 at home over the weekend, defending their undefeated record on the season against college teams.

UTA started with a 64-49 win over the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan led them in the first half with 15 points. After a 26-25 lead at halftime, UTA outgained Illinois, ending at 38-24 in the second half.

McCarthy-Grogan said he knew the game would be competitive with Illinois previously being 4-0 on the season.

“I was really happy with our defense and real happy with some of the progress that our guys are starting to make in season,” head coach Doug Garner said.

Junior Carrington Marendes felt like the Friday game against Illinois was the best defensive performance the Movin’ Mavs have had this season.

McCarthy-Grogan finished the game with 27 points, including six made free throws, while Marendes finished with 15 points.

On Saturday, the Movin’ Mavs returned for a double-header, beginning with a rematch against the Fighting Illini and followed by a match against Houston.

Garner said he wanted the team to focus on defense and the rest will come. He said the Movin’ Mavs held Illinois to 42% shooting from the field.

The Movin’ Mavs won 62-47 against Illinois in their rematch Saturday, with sophomore Vincent Dallaire leading them in scoring with 18 points.

The final game of the tournament was against Houston on Saturday, and UTA held on for an 85-84 win. McCarthy-Grogan scored with two seconds left and helped them secure the win.

The Movin’ Mavs will host their next tournament, beginning with the women’s team Feb. 4-5 and the men’s team Feb. 11-12.

