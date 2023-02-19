Movin' Mavs split weekend tournament in Alabama

The men’s Movin’ Mavs (12-4, 6-4) team traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Intercollegiate Tournament at the Stran-Hardin Arena last weekend to attempt to improve its collegiate record ahead of the national tournament in March.
Graduate student Ido Shkuri led all scorers for the Movin’ Mavs during the tournament with a total of 49 points, to help the Movin’ Mavs come away with two victories and two defeats.
Friday, Feb. 17
The Movin’ Mavs started the tournament against the University of Illinois and were on their heels from the get-go as Illinois opened up the game by draining a three. It was a back-and-forth battle, but Illinois ultimately outperformed UTA, handing them their first loss of the weekend by eight points.
Shkuri knocked down seven of his 18 shots for 17 points and AJ Hummer poured in 16 points to accumulate over half of UTA’s scoring. The three-ball and free-throw attempts were a thorn in the team’s side all game. Shkuri knocked down UTA’s only three-ball attempt out of seven and team struggled on free throws going three of nine. Illinois outrebounded UTA 28-29 as the Movin’ Mavs fell 64-56.
During the second game Friday evening, the Movin’ Mavs bested Auburn University in one of their best performances over the weekend. These two have consistently been at each other's necks in the past games that they’ve played, making it difficult for either team to afford any mistakes.
Unlike the first game, UTA avoided the three-ball with Shkuri missing the team’s only attempt. Shkuri was also the team's only double-digit scorer with 26 points, seven assists and three rebounds. Both teams were scrappy all game committing fouls, turnovers and not letting one another run away with a wide lead.
Junior Vincent Dallaire and senior Carrington Marendes also had big performances with Dallaire converting four of his eight shots and Marendes grabbing 11 rebounds, to help UTA put away Auburn 57-55.
Saturday, Feb. 18
With City University of New York forfeiting after the team’s bus broke down, UTA had just one game Saturday.
The Movin’ Mavs played against the University of Alabama on Saturday. It was a messy start for UTA, as Alabama’s defense played a factor in the outcome.
Both teams failed to convert any three-balls and both teams combined for 23 shots, UTA on 59 attempts, Alabama on 48 shots. Rebounds were another issue that dragged UTA down during this tournament, and this game was no different with Alabama out rebounding UTA 40-19.
UTA trailed by 11 points at one point and got two bench points. Both teams were good from the free-throw line with Alabama hitting all of their shots and UTA making four of its seven attempts, but in the end, UTA suffered their biggest loss of the weekend 60-50.
The team will now prepare for its lone home tournament of the semester. UTA will host four games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Maverick Activities Center.
@heyyyitslando
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.