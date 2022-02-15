Movin' Mavs rack up four wins in final home tournament of season

The men’s wheelchair basketball team competed in their final home tournament of the season with a 4-1 record.
The Movin’ Mavs began tournament play against the University of Arizona on Friday and won 56-35.
UTA outscored Arizona 40-19 in the first half. Senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan led the team offensively with 15 points on seven shots in the first half.
He continued his offensive performance, adding a team-high six points in the second half.
The Movin’ Mavs finished day one of tournament play with a 63-48 win against the University of Alabama.
Head coach Doug Garner emphasized to his team during an early timeout for his team to stay focused.
“It is hard to come from one game right into another game and [we] just got to refocus,” he said.
Freshman Aaron Summerill led UTA in scoring on the half with eight points on four shots.
UTA began the second half on a 24-2 scoring run that Alabama was unable to overcome.
After being tied at 26 at halftime, UTA outscored Alabama 37-22 to a 15-point victory.
Garner said he believes the crowd was a factor behind the team’s momentum to outscore the Crimson Tide.
“It’s great to play in front of students who are so into the games because we haven't had that a lot before,” he said. “It means a whole lot to the guys.”
Garner said emphasizing offense allowed his team to develop a rhythm on the court.
“The more people we have that can score and are comfortable playing that role, the harder it is to defend us,” he said.
The beginning of day two marked the first loss of the tournament for the Movin’ Mavs, dropping their second game played against Alabama.
The Crimson Tide took an early 18-13 lead. The Movin’ Mavs pulled the game to within three to end the first half, led by McCarthy-Garner's 12 points.
Early in the second half, the Movin’ Mavs kept the momentum and took the lead 38-35.
Alabama went on a 20-10 scoring run and UTA could not recover, marking their first loss of the tournament, 66-54.
UTA rebounded from the loss with a resounding 79-42 win against the professional San Antonio Parasport Spurs and a 69-43 win over the Austin River City Rec’ers.
The Movin’ Mavs will return to the court Feb. 19-20 for a tournament at the University of Arizona.
Sports reporter Nicklaus Utsey contributed to this article.
