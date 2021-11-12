Movin’ Mavs prepare for more games, bigger crowds this season

Doug Garner, Movin’ Mavs head coach, said he feels good about his players because they have a great spirit that keeps them motivated in practices and return to play with a full capacity crowd this semester.
Garner said he began training with his team in early August to remind them that the season was coming up.
“We’re looking for some good crowd support from UTA students and the UTA community for these games,” he said.
Senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan will come back to play for UTA this season after 18 months of living in Australia. He adapted to the new environment while also regaining familiarity with his old teammates, he said.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to throw on the UTA jersey for a college game,” McCarthy-Grogan said. “I’m just looking forward to just getting back out there with my teammates, my brothers.”
The Movin’ Mavs won their ninth National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament title in March, beating their long-time foe, the University of Alabama, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. After their victory, the Arlington City Council proclaimed March 30, 2021, as UTA Movin’ Mavs National Champions Day in Arlington.
The team only played a fraction of games last season compared to a regular season, but Garner said the team’s spirit is strong as everybody feels excited to play more games this season.
The Mavericks took winning last semester as a challenge, Garner said, and they will bring their best game no matter who they are playing.
Freshman Vincent Dallaire said to win the championship again has always been the team’s goal because they are the current champions. But the most important thing for Movin’ Mavs is to get the rhythm going and work on both offense and defense, he said.
“We always want to win. We want to be competitive,” Dallaire said. “We will be competitive.”
They can’t keep thinking that they are the champions, McCarthy-Grogan said. It’s a new season, and Movin’ Mavs will have targets on their backs as they try to stay at the top.
“We’ve just got to worry about one game at a time,” McCarthy-Grogan said. “[We] can’t look too far ahead because anything can happen.”
Dallaire said he’s excited as his parents will be part of the crowd to support him. They will travel down from Canada during the whole week before their national games, he said.
Dallaire, who was part of the 2020 Paralympics Canadian team, said he came to UTA to play a high level of basketball that he cannot find anywhere else in Texas. He said playing at the Paralympics helped him to prepare mentally for a busy upcoming season with UTA.
He’s been working with his teammates and appreciates their different perspectives on tackling the game, he said.
“We just want to show that it’s a pretty good time,” Dallaire said. “It’s not just a bunch of disabled people playing basketball. I think they can still enjoy having the visibility that we want to show out there.”
Garner said he has most of his core players back for this semester and recruited a new freshman.
Even though Homecoming weekend is busy, Garner said the team looks forward to having a great environment as the fans return.
“The ladies and the guys, like any athlete, they love people coming out and appreciating their hard work,” Garner said.
