Movin’ Mavs, Lady Movin’ Mavs play day two at National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

As the players took the floor for day two of the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on Friday, the UTA Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs hoped to reach the national championship game in consecutive seasons.
The men’s team played against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, while the women’s team played the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Movin’ Mavs
This marked the first time that the Movin’ Mavs faced Wisconsin-Whitewater, due to the cancellation of a tournament in Arizona in February.
Sophomore Vincent Dallaire got the game started, scoring UTA’s first points.
Two early timeouts and a technical foul did not stop Wisconsin-Whitewater’s momentum in the first half, as they sprang out to a 12-4 lead.
A technical foul against graduate student Shay Barbiby highlighted the frustration of the Movin’ Mavs players.
Barbiby and senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan finished the half with eight points apiece to keep the score within reach but were behind 42-26.
Head coach Doug Garner kept the player’s minds on finishing strong by keeping the focus on the game, not the score.
“Coach was just reminding us [that] it’s a 40-minute game. We just got to keep grinding,” McCarthy-Grogan said.
The Movin’ Mavs began to mount a comeback 10 minutes into the second half, bringing the game within nine points.
The crowd roared in favor of the Movin’ Mavs as the score grew closer.
“The crowd was great,” Garner said. “When we came back and scored the first points of the second half, the crowd was just on it for the rest of the game.”
He hopes the same environment can be replicated for Saturday’s National Championship game.
“It meant a lot to the guys in the huddle, talking about ‘Hey, all these people are here to see us play,’” Garner said.
The Movin’ Mavs tied the game for the first time with two minutes left.
After completing a 16-point comeback, the Movin’ Mavs finished the game 65-61.
“It’s like a storybook,” McCarthy-Grogan said. “It was a tough game. They’re a really good program.”
He said he has never seen the team play as connected as they did Friday.
McCarthy-Grogan finished the game with a team-high 34 points, with 26 coming in the second half.
UTA will play the University of Alabama in the championship game at noon Saturday, a rematch of last year’s title game.
Lady Movin’ Mavs
The first basket of the game came from freshman Grace Wembolua, breaking a two and a half minute scoreless tie.
UTA up 15-11 at the end of the first quarter after back-to-back baskets from Wembolua.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign opened the second quarter with a 10-2 scoring run, giving them a four-point lead.
Wembolua said she believes the team may not have been focused enough on defending as they had against the City University of New York.
A strong push towards the end of the first half tied the score at 21.
An opening 10-2 scoring run by the Lady Illini put them up by eight with six minutes left in the third quarter.
The third quarter ended with Illinois ahead 33-29. This marked the first time all tournament the Lady Movin’ Mavs started a quarter down.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs pulled within two off of a basket from junior Elodie Tessier, who led the team in scoring 12.
“I am really pleased, to be honest,” Tessier said. “It wasn’t an easy semester, and I think we [tried] the best we could.”
The Lady Movin’ Mavs called a time-out with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter and down 47-41.
They would start to intentionally foul late in the fourth quarter to make a comeback.
UTA’s first game came with the Lady Movin’ Mavs 51-41 loss to Illinois. The players hope to keep the momentum going into the third place game that will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“I hope we can build from this game,” Tessier said. “I think we played really good, considering everything. I think we just have to stick to the positive.”
For Wembolua, the focus lies on taking the support from the home crowd and channeling it onto the floor.
“We are all very grateful for everyone that came up,” Wembolua said. “We hope that [in the] next tournaments [and] games, we will have even more fans.”
@TheJakeWilis @N_Utsey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.