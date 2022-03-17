Movin’ Mavs, Lady Movin’ Mavs open National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament with wins

The men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams opened the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on Thursday inside the College Park Center against the University of Missouri and against the City University of New York.
The first game for UTA saw the Lady Movin’ Mavs defeat the City University of New York, 75-9.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs got on the board in the first 10 seconds with a layup from freshman Grace Wembolua.
“I think we came in with a lot of energy,” Wembolua said. “We were all really motivated to start strong and set the tone for the rest of the competition.”
UTA limited City University of New York to six points in the first half and went into halftime with an impressive 29-point lead.
The defense continued their efficient play into the second half by allowing only one City University of New York player to score and holding them to one point in the fourth quarter.
Graduate student Vickey Ceballos and senior Meagan Lotz were two players scoring in double-figures with 10 points.
By the end of the game, 11 different Lady Movin’ Mavs scored, led by Wembolua with 12 points.
Wembolua said it was crucial for the team to use their depth and get a lot of players involved.
“It's definitely something that we wanted,” she said. “We want everybody to get some time and everybody to feel comfortable, especially on the court that we have never played on.”
The men’s team followed them up with a win against Missouri, 64-38.
The first five minutes of the first half were back-and-forth, with 12:20 left in the first half, Missouri was ahead 12-8.
Doug Garner, Movin’ Mavs head coach, emphasized in an early timeout that the team just needed to play controlled and their own unique style of basketball.
“We had some bad passes and some early jitters,” he said. “So I told them to just relax and play basketball.”
The Movin’ Mavs grabbed the lead with seven minutes left in the half off a made shot from senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan.
“He’s a leader on the floor and he knows it’s not for him, he knows what he does and when he does it, it’s for the team,” Garner said.
The first half came to an end with the Movin’ Mavs up 29-24.
UTA was led by McCarthy-Grogan, who finished the half with 10 points.
UTA opened the second half with a 13-2 run and extended their lead to 20.
McCarthy-Grogan continued his offensive attack with eight points in the second half to go.
McCarthy-Grogan commented on the success of the team, contributing it to the work put in during the week prior.
“Before we had Monday practice, we had a team meeting saying ‘Hey, this is it.’ As long as we play UTA basketball, then I think we will be fine,” he said.
The Mavericks continued their climb for a third-straight national championship with a 26-point win over Missouri.
Pressure was a point of emphasis for the players after the game due to the thrill of hosting a national championship combined with being favorites.
“We know there is a lot of pressure on us,” McCarthy-Grogan said. “We know we are the number one seed but that doesn’t mean anything anymore.”
The Lady Movin’ Mavs will play the University of Illinois at 2 p.m. Friday, while the men’s team will play the University of Wisconsin Whitewater at 4 p.m. Friday.
@TheJakeWilis
