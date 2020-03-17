Movin’ Mavs, Lady Movin’ Mavs earn 7 Intercollegiate Division Annual Awards

Movin' Mavs senior Adryan Powell goes for a shot during the game against the University of Arizona at the Jim Hayes Invitational Homecoming Tournament on Nov. 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. A combined seven Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs earned Intercollegiate Division Annual Awards. 

The NWBA announced its Intercollegiate Division Annual Awards on Tuesday.

A combined seven Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs earned awards.

The announcement comes after the NWBA canceled its 2020 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament amid COVID-19 concerns.

Senior Adryan Powell earned All American 1st Team and Academic All American, Honorable Mention honors.

Graduate student Antoine Gray also earned Academic All American, Honorable Mention honors and was named to the All American 2nd Team.

Senior Fabian Romo was named to the All American 2nd Team as well, while sophomore Alex Hummer garnered Academic All American honors.

Freshman Elodie Tessier highlighted the Lady Movin’ Mavs. Tessier was named to the All Rookie Team and the All American 2nd Team along with graduate student Darlene Hunter and sophomore Annabelle Lindsay.

