Movin’ Mavs, Lady Movin' Mavs compete in Jim Hayes Memorial Invitational during Homecoming weekend

The Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs competed Friday and Saturday at the Maverick Activities Center and Physical Education Building in the Jim Hayes Memorial Tournament.
Friday morning, the Lady Movin’ Mavs handled the University of Arizona, 64-20. That afternoon, UTA had a rematch from last year’s National Wheelchair Basketball Association National Championship game with Alabama University.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs did not secure a win in a close game against the Crimson Tide, falling 53-52.
Jason Nelms, Lady Movin’ Mavs head coach, said he enjoyed seeing the cheer squads support the team and was thrilled with the school spirit at the game.
“I think the more people that come, the more people that see it, you can't help but be addicted to it,” Nelms said.
On Saturday morning, the women’s team had a rematch with Arizona and again tamed the Wildcats, 53-30.
Nelms said the team faced some adversity early, but he liked the way they bounced back in the second quarter after a sluggish start.
Junior Elodie Tessier, Lady Movin’ Mavs co-captain, said the players improved their communication on the court to find the win. She said games like the one against Alabama makes the team want to improve.
“Sometimes we have challenges and I think we cope really good with that,” Tessier said. “One of our strengths right now is that we’re able to bring that intensity.”
The Lady Movin’ Mavs split their other two games with a 57-35 win over Eastern Washington University and a 73-44 loss to Alabama in a rematch.
The men’s team had a solid start to the tournament with a 78-14 win over Eastern Washington University.
The Movin’ Mavs had a national championship rematch of their own against Alabama, after winning the title last year. UTA outscored Alabama nearly two-to-one to earn a 74-39 victory.
Doug Garner, Movin’ Mavs head coach, said the team started out slow but regrouped and he was pleasantly surprised with the team’s synergy this early in the season.
“We just wanted to make sure we started the season off well,” Garner said.
Sophomore Carrington Marendes said wheelchair basketball games don’t often get an environment as loud as the one against Alabama.
“That’s the loudest game I’ve played in,” he said.
The Movin’ Mavs played two games Saturday, with a 65-50 win over Arizona followed by a 63-62 loss to Dallas Wheelchair Mavericks.
The men’s team will hit the hardwood again on Jan. 28-29 for the University of Missouri Tournament. The women’s team will play a home tournament Feb. 4-5.
