Movin’ Mavs head coach named an assistant coach of 2021 US men’s U23 wheelchair basketball team

The National Wheelchair Basketball Association recently announced Doug Garner, UTA Movin’ Mavs head coach, as an assistant coach for the 2021 U.S. Men’s U23 World Championships.
Garner coached wheelchair basketball since 1992 and became the head coach at UTA in fall 2008.
The Movin’ Mavs program has been active since 1976 and has won nine national championships in the program’s history, most recently in spring 2021.
Garner said it’s exciting to be considered for the position because a lot goes into the selection process for naming coaches.
Although the NWBA has selected coaches, they will not assemble the roster until early 2022 despite having begun the athlete identification and evaluation process.
Three UTA alumni represented the 2021 U.S. men’s basketball Paralympic team. Mike Paye, Fabian Romo and Jorge Sanchez contributed to winning gold for the men’s team.
Garner believes his program trains and performs at a professional level, which makes UTA intriguing for high school players to join the program.
He hopes his players will be recognized for playing at the highest level of wheelchair basketball and given opportunities to try out for professional teams, Garner said.
“We’ve been here and been successful for so long and at such a high level that I think sometimes people might take that for granted,” he said.
Sophomore Carrington Marendes looked back after the team’s win over the University of Alabama in March and his memory with Garner.
He talked with Garner while most of his teammates were celebrating with fans after their 66-51 win over the Crimson Tide, Marendes said.
They talked about his growth from freshman year to the championship game. It was his first emotional conversation with Garner, Marendes said.
Marendes said he feels like Garner makes his biggest impact off the court because his contagious energy impacts everyone around him.
“He’s already done so much for the wheelchair basketball community in general,” he said. “So in my book, he’s a legend.”
Jason Nelms, Lady Movin’ Mavs head coach, played with Garner’s son as a player at UTA and said he’s known Garner since 1998.
The opportunity for Garner is a long time coming, and while he knows about Garner’s previous experience, this is a different platform, Nelms said.
All of the Movin’ Mavs are training for a shot at becoming a Paralympian, and the experience is what separates a Paralympian from a Movin’ Mav, Nelms said.
“This university just spits out Paralympians left and right, and it’s awesome to see it,” Nelms said. “But it’s also because those athletes come here with the mindset that they’re going to put the work in.”
Garner has coached athletes to get medals and win titles, but Nelms believes Garner’s personal goal is to bring home a gold medal for the U.S.
“Instead of always helping others attain their goals, he now gets to obtain his,” Nelms said. “And while doing that, he helps 12 more athletes try to attain their goals.”
