Movin’ Mavs go 1-3 in weekend tournament

The Movin’ Mavs (13-7, 6-4) went 1-3 during the weekend tournament hosted by the Dallas Wheelchair Mavericks. Games were held at the Mavericks Activities Center, as the Mavericks attempted to build momentum ahead of the national tournament in March.
The Movin’ Mavs were tested, playing three top ten teams in the country, not including Team Canada. Graduate student Ido Shkuri and senior AJ Hummer led the team in scoring.
“I think we improved a lot during the weekend with intensity,” Shkuri said. “I feel like this tournament was a really good preparation for us.”
Friday, Feb. 24
UTA started off the weekend action against Canada in a thrilling game. Both teams played with strong defense and for the most part, matched each other shot-for-shot. The Movin’ Mavs had three scorers in double-figures, with senior Carrington Marendes leading the way on 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
It was a poor showing, shooting-wise with both teams combining for 40 shots on 103 attempts. UTA outrebounded Canada 30 to 19, but Canada outperformed the Movin’ Mavs at the free-throw line, which ultimately cost UTA their first loss of the weekend, 49-46.
“We just didn’t take the correct shots. We just didn’t make the right tweaks,” Shkuri said.
Saturday, Feb. 25
The Movin’ Mavs kicked off Saturday against the second ranked New York Rollin’ Knicks, according to the adult division power rankings. In his final home tournament, Hummer went off for 30 points against the Knicks. The Movin’ Mavs lost 62-54.
Even in a losing effort, Movin’ Mavs head coach Aaron Gouge said the team did a lot of good things, and that they were able to successfully execute plays that they’ve been working on in practice.
“We had the opportunity to work on our defense, work on some new things we were doing offensively,” Gouge said. “And I think that these games are going to really help us with our momentum going into nationals.”
Hummer’s performance helped keep it a close game against a team featuring multiple gold medalist players for the Knicks.
The Movin’ Mavs had to shake off any emotions from the early game, since they had the sixth ranked Rancho Halos next. UTA got off to a rocky start, with Shkuri missing three straight shots to start the game and back-to-back turnovers.
UTA’s lone home tournament would also be the last for senior Bryce Cruz. Cruz said there’s still lots of work to be done, but overall, it was a good learning experience. With a lot of new guys learning the system and nationals in three weeks, Cruz sat this game out.
“It felt really good,” Cruz said. “I know it’s gonna be my last one, so I gave it all I got to finish it out.”
UTA kept it close until the end, with four players reaching double-digit scores. But it wasn’t enough, as the Movin’ Mavs dropped their third straight game in a thriller, 66-61.
Sunday, Feb. 26
The Movin Mavs concluded the tournament with their first win over the fourth ranked Dallas Wheelchair Mavericks.The Movin’ Mavs started off the game by tightening up defensively, outscoring Dallas 23-6 in the first period.
Both teams were in good spirits to close out the weekend, but the score got out of hand as the Movin’ Mavs went into the half with a 40-point lead. Hummer and Shkuri combined for 37 points as the Movin’ Mavs would go on to pick up their first victory to conclude the tournament, 77-44.
“I think we played really well at times, and I’m super proud of the team, and I think it’s gonna give us good momentum for the rest of the season,” Gouge said.
