Movin’ Mavs freshmen dominate during 4-game winning weekend

The Movin’ Mavs (6-0) are coming off a 4-0 weekend after defeating the University of Alabama and Auburn University.
Here’s a recap of their triumphant weekend.
UTA 85, Auburn 53
In the first game on Friday the Movin’ Mavs defeated Auburn 85-53, in a game that showcased a freshman leading the team in scoring.
The team was led by freshman Amit Vigoda’s 27-point outing, as well as sophomore Carrington Marendes’ 15 points. The win put the Movin’ Mavs at 3-0 on the season.
UTA 65, Alabama 44
In the second game Friday, the Movin’ Mavs took care of business, defeating Alabama 65-44. Once again, freshmen led the team with Vigoda and Aaron Summerill combining to score 33 points, while junior Alex Hummer scored 14 points.
With that win, the Movin’ Mavs moved to 4-0 on the season.
Their momentum did not slow Saturday as the Movin’ Mavs continued their winning streak with two wins over Auburn and Alabama once again.
UTA 68, Alabama 54
The Movin’ Mavs came out strong in game one Saturday with freshmen Vigoda, Summerill and Vincent Dallaire combining for 38 points in the victory.
The win improved UTA’s record to a perfect 5-0 on the season.
UTA 85, Auburn 53
UTA was in complete control during their second game against Auburn, leading 43-12 at halftime. The freshman big three of Vigoda, Summerill and Dallaire combined for another 38-point performance in the 85-53 win over Auburn.
The win secured the Movin’ Mavs’ six-game winning streak this season, as well as helped continue the 21-game winning streak over intercollegiate division opponents, a record that has been active since 2019.
The Movin’ Mavs will be back in action at home in a two game series starting Feb. 12 against Alabama.
@JayRod003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.