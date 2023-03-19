Movin’ Mavs fail to capture third consecutive national championship

As the Movin’ Mavs traveled to Whitewater, Wisconsin, they had a goal in mind: win a third consecutive national championship. But the competition had other plans for the team.
UTA went 1-2 at the National Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, losing in the quarterfinals on the first day before splitting its two games in the consolation bracket on the next. The team finished its first season under new head coach Aaron Gouge after 14 years under Doug Garner.
Thursday, March 16
The Movin’ Mavs struggled offensively in their quarterfinal matchup with Auburn University. The team converted 43.1% of its shots, while Auburn knocked down 64.3%. Despite this, UTA kept the game close before Auburn pulled away for a 63-57 victory.
Carrington Marendes and AJ Hummer had 14 points apiece to lead UTA offensively. Hummer added four assists before fouling out, while Marendes picked up a double-double with 11 rebounds.
The Movin’ Mavs relied on their defense, forcing five steals and one block, to get extra possessions, but free-throw struggles were costly as UTA missed seven in the defeat.
UTA had a 6-2 run late to give the team hope but missed four of its final five shots as Auburn survived, eliminating the Movin’ Mavs from title contention and sending the team to the consolation bracket.
Friday, March 17
The team started the consolation bracket dominantly, defeating Eastern Washington University 80-24. UTA scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back in its first win of the tournament.
Hummer scored 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the win while also converting the team’s only three-pointer of the game. Three other Movin’ Mavs scored in double figures.
UTA’s defense swarmed EWU, forcing 19 turnovers while allowing two assists. Marendes had a team-high four steals. The Movin Mavs defense allowed 11 made shots on 31 attempts, while their offense converted 38 of 72 attempts.
With the win, the team moved on to face Southwest Minnesota State University later that day. The Movin’ Mavs dropped that contest 62-59, ending their season.
SMSU had two players score over 20 points to lead offensively, but UTA had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. After Marendes made a three-pointer seconds earlier to pull the team closer, Reed De’Aeth’s three-pointer at the buzzer was offline.
De’Aeth finished with a team-high 21 points and eight rebounds. He averaged 13.7 points in the tournament. Hummer averaged 14.7 points in the tournament, the most on the team.
@isaacappelt
