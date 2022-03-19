Movin’ Mavs claim back-to-back national championships against The University of Alabama

Sticking together was the season’s motto and especially heading into the championship game, senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan said.
As McCarthy-Grogan embraced the trophy, his dreams of winning his third national championship had become a reality.
The Movin’ Mavs won their 10th national championship with a 67-56 against The University of Alabama on Saturday inside the College Park Center.
It is the first time UTA has won back-to-back National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament championships since winning four straight from 1991-1994.
The Movin’ Mavs squared off against the Crimson Tide in the final for the second straight year after defeating them 66-51 last year.
The Movin’ Mavs were 2-1 against Alabama this season before the game.
The crowd inside College Park Center was engaged throughout the game, with chants of each other’s schools echoing through the arena.
The Mavs got off to a slow start, not scoring their first basket until under 17 minutes in the half. The first half ended with the Movin’ Mavs trailing 30-29.
McCarthy-Grogan picked up where he left off in the semifinals game, where he scored 34 points. He led with 14 points in the first half.
UTA took the lead in just under the first 30 seconds of the second half off a basket from junior Aaron Summerill.
The Movin’ Mavs extended their lead to 10 after an 8-2 scoring run and forced Alabama to call a timeout.
UTA kept up the offensive momentum to push their lead to 13 behind scoring from McCarthy-Grogan, who finished the game with 23 points.
“I’m just doing my job to be the best teammate that I can be,” McCarthy-Grogan said. “My teammates are doing their job.”
The Crimson Tide began intentional fouling within three minutes to slow the game and force the Movin’ Mavs to make free throws. UTA shot 24 free throws during the second half.
The game ended with the Movin’ Mavs winning their second consecutive tournament title, this time at home.
Interim President Teik Lim attended in hopes of back-to-back tournament championships for the Movin’ Mavs.
“The Movin’ Mavs is a pride of the institution,” Lim said. “It shows that we embrace everyone here.”
McCarthy-Grogan said he barely believed UTA won a championship on the College Park Center home floor as he told his team that not all players get to play a championship game on home court.
Head coach Doug Garner said the team hopes to be a part of the living and ever-growing tradition of the Movin’ Mavs program.
“It's like we are part of the legacy of the program,” Garner said. “All of those people who paved the road for us to get here, we have to think about and remember who started us and got us here.”
McCarthy-Grogan, the tournament MVP, focuses more on the team’s successes rather than his own.
“It is nice to get [MVP] at the end of the day, but with me, it is all about championships, and that comes with my team,” he said.
