Movin' Mavs avenge loss against Auburn University in tournament sweep

The men’s Movin’ Mavs (10-2, 4-2) team traveled to Auburn, Alabama, for the Intercollegiate Tournament at the Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum last weekend looking to improve their 2-2 intercollegiate record.
Freshman Reed De’aeth was the top scorer for the Movin’ Mavs during the tournament with a total of 63 points. Overall, the Movin’ Mavs were dominant on the offensive side of the ball. UTA went 4-0, winning by a combined 119 points.
Saturday, Feb. 3
The Movin’ Mavs started the tournament against the Triangle Thunder and scored quickly, putting up seven points in the first four minutes. The momentum carried through the game with UTA capitalizing on rebounds, assists and creating shot opportunities. For the Triangle Thunder, this was not the start they had hoped for as they weren’t able to make up for any errors and their lack of scoring.
The Triangle Thunder called timeouts and fouled throughout the game, but it wasn’t enough to shorten the scoring gap. UTA had four players in double figures, with senior Carrington Marendes leading the way with 16 points, making eight of his 15 shots. As a whole, the Movin’ Mavs had 31 rebounds, 20 assists and 13 steals that helped claim the Mavs their first victory of the weekend, 73-30.
During the second game Saturday evening, the Movin’ Mavs had a score to settle with Auburn State University after a close game in their last meeting, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It was a shaky start against the Tigers, as UTA opened the game making just one of its first 11 shots.
The Movin’ Mavs scored the first two points of the game, but struggled as Auburn proved to be the scrappier opponent of the day for the Movin’ Mavs. However, Auburn had no answers offensively with only two players scoring in double figures.
It was not a high percentage day for either team with Auburn shooting 32% and UTA knocking down 42% of their shots. The two leading scorers for the Movin’ Mavs were graduate student Ido Shkrui and De’aeth leading the way with a combined 34 points to put Auburn away, 60-39.
Sunday, Feb. 4
It was a quick turnaround for both the Movin’ Mavs and Triangle Thunder with a 9 a.m. Sunday matchup, but it was UTA who started off hot knocking down 50% of their shots.
Unfortunately for Triangle Thunder, there wasn’t much they could do with only six players active, and they couldn't find the opportunity to score against the Movin' Mavs' strong defense. UTA had three players in double-digit scoring as they blew out the Triangle Thunder, 72-32.
The last game of the tournament for the Movin’ Mavs featured a rematch with Auburn. Even though UTA pulled away by double-digit points, this turned out to be the closest game of the weekend. Auburn had eight players put up points with both of their leading scorers knocking down six buckets a piece.
De’aeth made some noise over the weekend, scoring over 11 points in three of the team’s four games, but his best performance came Sunday afternoon when he put up 30 points in 62% shooting. The Movin’ Mavs had a total of three players in double-figures, but just like their first meeting, the rebounding is what really set UTA apart from Auburn.
UTA outrebounded Auburn 29-4 in Sunday's matchup, but 66-10 overall between both weekend games. The Movin’ Mavs put away Auburn 71-56, going 4-0 as they swept the tournament.
