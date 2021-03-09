Movin’ Mavs aim to win the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Championship for the 9th time

The Movin' Mavs take the court to practice their shots before the start of the game against the University of Illinois on March 14, 2019, at the State Farm Center. 

 File photo by Duy Vu

The Movin’ Mavs will head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Friday to compete in the 2021 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Championship. The program is looking to win its ninth national championship.

The Movin’ Mavs had 12 games get canceled this season, with eight because of inclement weather and four due to COVID-19 issues.

In a season filled with adversity, the Movin’ Mavs managed to finish with a 6-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Championship.

The Movin’ Mavs quest for another championship title begins at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Stran-Hardin Arena for Adapted Athletics in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Their opponent is unknown, as the team has to await the results of the Southwest Minnesota State University and Eastern Washington University game.

A livestream will be available on the Movin’ Mavs website for Friday’s first round as well as the championship game Saturday if the team advances.

The championship game begins at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Stran-Hardin Arena for Adapted Athletics.

