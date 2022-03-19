Movin’ Mavs advance to national championship final, aim for 10th title

Graduate Shay Barbiby attempts to pass the ball during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament semifinals against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on March 18 at the College Park Center. Barbiby scored 12 points during the game. 

 Photo by Nicholas Badeaux

The Movin’ Mavs will look to capture their 10th championship title when they face the University of Alabama at noon Saturday at the College Park Center.

The Mavs come into this year’s championship game after winning a tough matchup against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 65-61.

At one point, the Movin’ Mavs were down by as many as 16 but rallied to win.

 “I think we wore them down a little bit,” head coach Doug Garner said. “I think our fitness showed there toward the end.”

The Movin’ Mavs were led by senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan, who scored a game-high 34 points.

“We kept grinding,” McCarthy-Grogan said.

He said they weren’t going to let the scoreboard affect their performance.

Coming into the championship game, the Movin’ Mavs are 2-1 against Alabama this season.

The Movin’ Mavs have a history against Alabama, as this game marks a rematch of last year’s championship game, where UTA won 66-51.

McCarthy-Grogan said he understands what the team has to do to win the championship game.

“As long as we can get we can make some stops, I think the offense will take care of itself.”

The Movin’ Mavs will look to emerge as champions again when they play at noon Saturday at the College Park Center.  

@N_Utsey1

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments