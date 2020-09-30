MLB to allow a limited number of fans for NLCS, World Series at Globe Life Field

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the National League Championship Series and the World Series at Globe Life Field in October.

The Texas Rangers and MLB will make 11,500 tickets available for each game, with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites, according to an MLB announcement. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The NLCS will mark the first time Globe Life Field will open its gates to fans, and the first time fans can attend an MLB game in 2020. The World Series will be played at a neutral site for the first time since 1944.

On Sept. 15, MLB made the announcement to move the National League Championship Series and World Series to Globe Life Field.

