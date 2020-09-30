MLB to allow a limited number of fans for NLCS, World Series at Globe Life Field

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the National League Championship Series and the World Series at Globe Life Field in October.
The Texas Rangers and MLB will make 11,500 tickets available for each game, with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites, according to an MLB announcement. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Can you *officially* attend the 2020 NLCS and #WorldSeries? pic.twitter.com/kG5AkxoFxM— Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) September 30, 2020
The NLCS will mark the first time Globe Life Field will open its gates to fans, and the first time fans can attend an MLB game in 2020. The World Series will be played at a neutral site for the first time since 1944.
On Sept. 15, MLB made the announcement to move the National League Championship Series and World Series to Globe Life Field.
@c_amaya7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.