Midseason Check-In: Volleyball team reflects on progress

There’s been a motto for the volleyball team all season: “the next match is the most important one of the year,” head coach J.T. Wenger said after the matchup with California Baptist University on Oct. 6.
There have been ups and downs this season. UTA dropped its first three games in a Montana tournament. After that, the team won 11 of the next 12 games, including a nine-game winning streak, the program’s longest in 20 years. Now, the Mavericks prepare for their final nine games before the conference tournament in November.
“[The Montana tournament] was really tough,” freshman setter Sophie Skinner said. “But instead of moping around about it, I feel like we took charge and decided, ‘OK, this is when we’re going to step up,’ and I feel like that really changed our atmosphere.”
Now, as the team looks to rebound from a disappointing weekend at home, one that saw them drop two conference games, Skinner is confident the team can bounce back.
“I definitely see bright futures ahead,” she said. “We’re in a little bit of a lull right now, but I think we’ll come back this week and be just fine.”
Skinner has impressed in her first season with the team. She won Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week in September and has five games of 40 or more assists this season.
Freshman outside hitter Jalie Tritt also won the conference’s Freshman of the Week award a week after Skinner. Multiple Mavericks have been recognized for their play during tournaments, including sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford, who’s won two tournament Most Valuable Player awards.
“We’ve had a lot of people turn in some really nice performances,” Wenger said. “There’s been a lot of growth, both with individual people and with the team. There’s a lot there, and there’s a lot of upsides still and we gotta keep tapping into that.”
Wenger is in his sixth season as head coach and said this team’s depth has given him more flexibility.
That depth was on display in the team’s first conference game against Grand Canyon University on Sept. 24. After UTA lost a close second set, Wenger subbed in Simara Peyton, redshirt freshman middle blocker.
Peyton, who played in just three of UTA’s first 12 games, made her presence known. Her nine kills were the fourth-most on the team and changed the game’s momentum.
Junior outside hitter Devon Martinka said the team is working on its resilience.
“We’re gonna come out and try to be our best every weekend, but that’s not always gonna happen,” Martinka said. “So I think that [the team needs to work on] just bouncing back from some low points and being there to pick each other up and just continuing to work hard.”
Martinka is in her fourth year at UTA and said this team is the most tight-knit group she’s been with in her time here.
“We have a lot of fire and grit. Obviously, we’re coming off 2-0 losing this weekend, but I feel like we still have that fight and grit that most teams don’t have,” Skinner said. “We’re really like a lot of friends off the court, and not a lot of teams have that. So I think that kind of sets us aside.”
Coming into this season, UTA was ranked eighth in the WAC preseason poll. Skinner and Martinka both said they used the ranking as motivation.
It gave the team a chance to prove everyone wrong and show that they’re a better team than that, Martinka said.
The Mavericks are 3-2 in conference play, in a three-way tie for fourth in the WAC. The top eight teams will make the conference tournament in mid-November.
“Right now, we need to make sure we win enough matches to get into the conference tournament,” Wenger said. “Hopefully, we can put this week behind us and get on a streak again and start vying for good seeding.”
UTA has played well on the road this year, winning six of its nine games away from College Park Center, something Skinner thinks will help the team if it advances to the conference tournament in Edinburg, Texas.
“I think there’s something to be said for being on the road, having the regimen of the road,” Wenger said. “You have every meal together, video session, practice, and there are very few other distractions.”
In particular, the team’s Oct. 1 road victory against Tarleton State University stuck out to Skinner and Martinka, who both said it was their favorite victory of the season so far. Martinka said they knew it would be a competitive game going in, and the team had really good energy.
Skinner said the team has a good mindset on the road. When opposing crowds get loud, she said the team uses it as extra motivation to get the point to stick it to the fans.
“We’re really good about coming into the gym and being really focused and not letting a new environment distract us,” Martinka said. “We just come in and we focus on getting our job done and then take care of business and head back home.”
Throughout the season, Wenger said expectations have shifted. After the team won nine in a row, there were higher expectations, which put pressure on the team.
But that pressure can be positive, he said.
"Pressure is a privilege. When you have pressure on you, it's because there's expectations, self-imposed largely, of performing at a certain level," he said. "And that's something that I think we need to learn to embrace. I think it's something that's positive, and we need to get used to that sensation."
