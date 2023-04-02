 Skip to main content
Men's tennis to begin conference season, softball plays road series this week

Sophomore Daichi Akiyoshi prepares for a backhand during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at the UTA Tennis Center. 

The sports teams are getting deeper into their seasons as the semester continues. Men’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, softball and track and field teams will all compete this week.

Here is the schedule April 3 through April 9.

Golf

The men’s golf team will compete Monday and Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic.

Tennis

Both tennis teams will play at home this week against conference opponents. The men’s tennis team will play two games while the women’s tennis team will play one.

The men’s tennis team will play at 2 p.m. Thursday against Abilene Christian University and 11 a.m. Saturday against New Mexico State University at UTA Tennis Center.

The women’s tennis team will play at 11 a.m. Saturday against UT Rio Grande Valley.

Baseball

The baseball team will play four home games at Clay Gould Ballpark. The Mavericks will start the week with a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday matchup against Lamar University.

Then, the Mavericks will play a three-game series against Utah Tech University at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.

Softball

The Mavericks will play a three-game conference series on the road against Stephen F. Austin State University at 5 p.m. Friday and at noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Nacogdoches, Texas, to complete the series.

Track and field

The track and field team will compete Saturday at the North Texas Classic in Denton, Texas.

@LeviOmeke

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

