Men's tennis shuts down Abilene Christian University to secure spot in NCAA Tournament

As sophomore Anton Shepp served for the championship, the players, coaches and fans looked on from all sides of the court.

At that point, Shepp had led 6-4, 5-2, and UTA was up 3-0 over Abilene Christian University, one point away from automatically qualifying for its first NCAA Tournament since 2016.

With tennis, it’s never over until the final point, especially when neither Shepp nor his opponent could hold serve in the previous two games. After some back and forth, a two-handed backhand from Shepp forced an error into the net from his opponent and sealed the win for UTA.

The No. 1 seed Mavericks (16-7, 5-0) won their first Western Athletic Conference tournament in history, defeating No. 2 ACU, 4-0, on Saturday at the Arlington Tennis Center. The team will advance to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in program history.

“I know the other boys were doing well, and anybody could have clinched it,” Shepp said. “But yeah, I'm very lucky to have been that guy.”

Head coach Diego Benitez said he and his team will celebrate today, but they know they have a quick turnaround since the NCAA Tournament draw is Monday.

“After that, just get back on the court and then narrow down some details that we might need to narrow down and be ready to continue representing the university and the WAC conference at the highest of the levels,” Benitez said.

UTA got off to a hot start to begin the match. With three doubles matches played simultaneously, freshmen Lachlan Robertson and Joan Torres Espinosa stayed aggressive on Court 3. Once the pair got the break in the first game of the match, they never looked back, making quick work, 6-2, of their opponents.

On Court 2, freshmen Santiago Giamichelle and Dante Teramo were blasting winners down the line and breaking their opponents late in the set to serve for the doubles point. Needing a fourth match point, the pair won 6-3, securing a 1-0 lead for UTA as junior Solano Caffarena and Shepp’s match on Court 1 went unfinished.

As the men separated to six simultaneous singles courts, Espinosa dominated his match, 6-0, 6-2, on Court 6 to secure the Mavericks’ first singles point. He said after the match he prepared hard for this and didn’t underestimate who he was playing. In UTA’s 5-2 victory over ACU on April 6, Torres lost against the same opponent 6-4, 6-2.

“It’s something that comes with a lot of effort and a lot of training. It's not just luck,” Espinosa said about the team’s championship. “It comes after a lot of hard effort from our culture that pushes ourselves to the max.”

On Court 2, Giamichelle held firm behind the baseline to win, 6-3, 6-2, and gave UTA the 3-0 overall lead. Shepp was focused, energized and found ways to redirect the balls throughout his match on Court 1 before securing the win for the Mavericks with his 6-4, 6-2 victory.

As Shepp was serving for the match, Benitez said he was hoping that his player would put the first serve in, be aggressive and stick with the game plan. “Don’t wait for the other kid to give it to you and just go and get it,” Benitez said. “That's the way champions close matches.”

Matches on Courts 3, 4 and 5 went unfinished as Shepp’s win sealed the match. At the time of completion, UTA was trailing on 3 and 4 and leading on 5.

As the top seed, the Mavericks received an automatic bye in the first round of the conference tournament. On Friday, they defeated No. 5 UT-Rio Grande Valley, 5-0, to advance to the final. Following their 4-0 victory over ACU, the Mavericks officially did not lose a single point in their route to the championship.

“Winning a championship is one really, really hard thing to do. And winning the regular season undefeated, and then coming strong in the tournament and also dominated — this is really hard to do, so I’m so proud of them,” Benitez said.

After winning just one conference game last season, the team ran the table in its new conference this season, winning all seven conference games and never surrendering more than two points. Overall, the team outscored its WAC opponents 40-4 this season.

“We were all gutted after last season,” Shepp said, “We worked very hard this year to get to where we are now, and I’m very proud of the boys.”

This is the team’s first conference championship since 2016 and Benitez’s third with the men’s team since taking over the program in 2006. The win also marked the university’s first championship since its return to the WAC last July.

“Hopefully the first of many to come,” Benitez said. “I think that we have an extremely strong department, we have amazing coaches all around.”

The team will find out its NCAA Tournament opponent at 5:30 p.m. Monday during the NCAA’s selection show, which will be broadcast live on ncaa.com.

