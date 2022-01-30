Men's Movin’ Mavs take first loss in almost three years, win three in Missouri weekend games

Junior Carrington Marendes attempts to rebound the ball during a game against the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Dec. 3, 2021, at the Maverick Activities Center. 

The men’s wheelchair basketball team (8-1) went 3-1 over the weekend in their first loss since March 13, 2019. The wins included two over Southwest Minnesota State University and the University of Missouri at Brewer Fieldhouse in Columbia, Missouri.

UTA’s lone loss was to Auburn University 67-64. The Movin’ Mavs came back from a 14-point second half deficit to cut the Auburn lead to 1, but they scored late to overcome the UTA run.

It was the Mavericks’ first loss in almost three years. Their last loss came in the national semifinals to University of Alabama on March 13, 2019.

They pulled out a 73-63 win over Missouri to begin the tournament Friday and followed that up with a 79-42 victory over Southwest Minnesota State. After the Auburn loss, they turned around and defeated Southwest Minnesota State again 83-56. 

The Movin’ Mavs' next games will be Feb. 12-13 for a home tournament.  

@isaacappelt

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

