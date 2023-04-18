Men's golf picks up co-championship in final regular season tournament

With the regular season drawing to a close, the men’s golf team saved its season’s best performance for last.
In their regular season finale, the team picked up a co-championship alongside Arkansas State University with a score of -1 at the Tunica National Intercollegiate in Tunica, Mississippi.
The April 17 to 18 event marks the highest finish for the Mavericks this season, with their previous best coming at the Bear Brawl in Waco, Texas on Oct. 31 where they placed third overall.
During the first day of competition, the Mavericks had four different golfers with under-par rounds, led by fifth year Caleb Hicks. He ended the day with a two round score of one under par.
Collectively, the Mavericks ended the day with a score of two over par, which was good enough for sole possession of third place through 36 holes.
On the second and final day of competition, the Mavericks continued to play solid golf, holding a two stroke lead over Arkansas State with just two holes remaining.
However, Hicks would double-bogey the par four 17th hole to put the Mavericks even with the Red Wolves. Soon after, senior Daniel Cronje bogeyed the 18th hole to drop the Mavericks one stroke behind ASU.
This left Hicks needing to make a necessary birdie putt to tie things up again. In clutch form, he sank the putt to tie Arkansas State on the leaderboard. A playoff would not be contested, leading to the co-championship for the tournament.
The win was the Mavericks’ first since 2021. The team will now look ahead to the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, held at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada, from April 28 to 30.
