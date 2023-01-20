Men's basketball takes down UT-Rio Grande Valley to claim second-straight victory

With thirty seconds remaining and the game in hand for the Mavericks (7-13, 2-5), redshirt senior guard Aaron Cash drove baseline. When two defenders met him in the paint, Cash elevated and detonated, slamming home a thunderous jam to seal the victory.
When asked about the play postgame, Cash gave a simple, two-word response: “Welcome back.”
UTA defeated UT-Rio Grande Valley 85-73 on Thursday at College Park Center. This was the second straight win for the Mavericks.
Cash scored a season-high 20 points, including six made threes. The three-pointers tied the most he’s made in his collegiate career, according to Jason MacBain, associate AD for communications.
The team’s 85 points was a season high against a Division I opponent. Sophomore forward Montez Young Jr. scored a career-high 14 points.
“It's no secret that we've struggled to score at times this year,” head coach Greg Young said postgame. “But I think finally, with as many new players as we have, we found a little bit of rhythm offensively, trying to get guys some shots.”
UTA started strong on both ends of the floor. The Mavericks scored 39 points in the first half while giving up 23 and holding UTRGV to 34% shooting. Eight players scored for UTA in the first half.
“We guarded the first half pretty good,” Young said. “They were at 34% and to hold that team to 34%, that was the reason we had the lead.”
The Vaqueros responded in the second half and briefly cut the lead to seven late, but the Mavericks held off any attempt at a comeback. Postgame, Cash said the team works on late game situations in practice, so they were prepared.
1,663 people, the highest attendance for a home game since Dec. 6, were present for the game and the team fed off their energy.
“We play better when we have a good home crowd, and we play better when we have a good student home crowd,” Young said. “It means a lot to these guys.”
Young wants the students to come back – and he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is. Postgame, he said for next Wednesday’s home matchup with California Baptist University, he’s buying 100 pizzas for the fans.
“They're gonna be sitting there hot, piping, ready to go and if we ain’t playing good, I may go take a slice,” Young said.
However, before pizza, UTA has one remaining order of business to take care of when it travels to Abilene Christian University at 6 p.m. Saturday for a matchup with the Wildcats.
@isaacappelt @N_Utsey1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.