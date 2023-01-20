 Skip to main content
Men's basketball takes down UT-Rio Grande Valley to claim second-straight victory

Players celebrate on the bench during a game against the UT-Rio Grande Valley on Jan. 19 at College Park Center. UTA won 85-73.

 Photo by Mary Abby Goss

With thirty seconds remaining and the game in hand for the Mavericks (7-13, 2-5), redshirt senior guard Aaron Cash drove baseline. When two defenders met him in the paint, Cash elevated and detonated, slamming home a thunderous jam to seal the victory.

When asked about the play postgame, Cash gave a simple, two-word response: “Welcome back.”

UTA defeated UT-Rio Grande Valley 85-73 on Thursday at College Park Center. This was the second straight win for the Mavericks.

Junior guard Kyron Gibson defends the ball during a game against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Jan. 20 at College Park Center. Gibson had 12 assists throughout the game.

Cash scored a season-high 20 points, including six made threes. The three-pointers tied the most he’s made in his collegiate career, according to Jason MacBain, associate AD for communications.

The team’s 85 points was a season high against a Division I opponent. Sophomore forward Montez Young Jr. scored a career-high 14 points.

“It's no secret that we've struggled to score at times this year,” head coach Greg Young said postgame. “But I think finally, with as many new players as we have, we found a little bit of rhythm offensively, trying to get guys some shots.”

UTA started strong on both ends of the floor. The Mavericks scored 39 points in the first half while giving up 23 and holding UTRGV to 34% shooting. Eight players scored for UTA in the first half.

Freshman forward Brandon Walker shoots the ball during a game against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Jan. 19 at College Park Center. Walker scored a total of 9 points.

“We guarded the first half pretty good,” Young said. “They were at 34% and to hold that team to 34%, that was the reason we had the lead.”

The Vaqueros responded in the second half and briefly cut the lead to seven late, but the Mavericks held off any attempt at a comeback. Postgame, Cash said the team works on late game situations in practice, so they were prepared.

1,663 people, the highest attendance for a home game since Dec. 6, were present for the game and the team fed off their energy.

“We play better when we have a good home crowd, and we play better when we have a good student home crowd,” Young said. “It means a lot to these guys.”

Redshirt senior guard Aaron Cash and freshman guard Chendall Weaver body bump during a game against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Jan. 19 at College Park Center. Weaver ended the game with six assists.

Young wants the students to come back – and he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is. Postgame, he said for next Wednesday’s home matchup with California Baptist University, he’s buying 100 pizzas for the fans.

“They're gonna be sitting there hot, piping, ready to go and if we ain’t playing good, I may go take a slice,” Young said.

However, before pizza, UTA has one remaining order of business to take care of when it travels to Abilene Christian University at 6 p.m. Saturday for a matchup with the Wildcats.

