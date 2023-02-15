 Skip to main content
Men's basketball falls short of a win in interim coach's debut

Redshirt junior guard Marion Humphrey dribbles down the court during the game against the University of Nevada, Reno on Nov. 18 at the College Park Center. 

This game looked different for the men’s basketball team (9-17, 4-9). For the first time since 2021, there was someone different leading the way from the sidelines.

Royce “Snoop” Johnson replaced Greg Young as interim head coach Friday and coached his first game Wednesday, a 66-56 loss to Sam Houston State University.

Johnson spent five years with the program as an assistant and associate head coach before taking on the interim head coach position.

The Mavericks struggled creating any offense, shooting 35.8% against Sam Houston.

A bright spot for UTA this game was freshman forward Brandon Walker. Walker added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Despite losing, the Mavericks held their own from the 3-point line, converting 40% of their attempts, well above their season average of 31.3%.

With Johnson at the helm, the Mavericks hope to turn their season around. There are only five games left in the season, and they will continue to try and position themselves higher in the standings.

UTA will try to put this game behind them as they face Stephen F. Austin State University at 2 p.m. Saturday.

