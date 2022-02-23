Men's basketball drops to ninth place in Sun Belt after loss to Troy University

The men’s basketball team (11-16, 7-9) lost its Wednesday game to Troy University 59-53.
All nine of UTA’s losses in conference play have been by single digits. With the loss, the Mavericks dropped to ninth in the Sun Belt Conference with one regular-season game remaining.
Neither team could extend a lead past three points through the first 18 minutes of the game.
When UTA was up one, Troy made back-to-back 3-pointers to take a five-point lead with 1:41 left in half.
UTA was down four points by halftime. The Mavericks shot 35% from the field as graduate guard David Azore leads the offense with 13 points.
UTA forced 14 Troy turnovers in the first half and limited them to 33% from the 3-point line.
Once down by 11, the Mavericks went on a 13-0 run to take a 41-39 lead.
A 6-0 scoring run gave UTA a 48-45 lead with 5:04 left in the game. But Troy responded with a 10-0, putting the game out of reach for UTA.
Azore and sophomore guard Nicolas Elame scored 39 out of UTA’s 53 points. Each made seven or more field goals.
Azore’s 22-point performance marked the 11th time he met or passed the 20-point mark this season, while Elame tied his career-high points with 17.
The Mavericks made 64.3% of their free throws and were outrebounded 46-24.
They will return to the court Friday at 7 p.m. against the University of South Alabama for the regular-season finale. UTA will then travel to Pensacola, Florida, beginning March 3 for a conference championship in the Sun Belt Tournament.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.