Men's basketball drops last two games before conference tournament

The men’s basketball team (11-20, 6-12) finished out the regular season this week on the west coast with two losses against Utah Valley University and Seattle University.
Utah Valley University 78, UTA 59
In the game against Utah Valley on Wednesday, UTA was unable to capitalize off their momentum.
In the first half, the Mavericks held their own, trailing by just one at the end of it. In the second half, though, momentum shifted towards the opponent.
In the second half, the Mavericks were outscored by Utah Valley, 46-28. Utah Valley’s late second half push included two 8-0 runs.
The Mavericks were without sophomore forward Shemar Wilson for the sixth straight game. Wilson is a threat on the glass, and without him the Mavericks gave up the second most rebounds this season with 43. The team was outrebounded 43-28, their worst margin of the season.
Seattle University 80, UTA 56
UTA finished off the season against Seattle University on Friday.
The game was marked by UTA’s inefficiency on the offensive end. Throughout the game, the Mavericks shot a conference low 32.3% from the field.
The Mavericks struggled to take care of the ball all game, as they committed 15 turnovers.
The Mavericks struggled in the second half, shooting 27% from the field and 16.7% from the three point line.
After the game, interim head coach Royce Johnson spoke on the readiness of the team in a UTA recap.
“I didn't have the team ready to play tonight,” he said. “We didn't meet their intensity and they were playing for something bigger than what we were tonight.”
Next up
With the regular season concluded, The Mavericks will head to Las Vegas for the WAC tournament.
Coming into the tournament, the Mavericks are the No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Grand Canyon University at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
@N_Utsey1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.