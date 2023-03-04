 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Men's basketball drops last two games before conference tournament

Men's basketball drops last two games before conference tournament

Freshman forward Brandon Walker shoots the ball during a game against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Jan. 19 at College Park Center. 

The men’s basketball team (11-20, 6-12) finished out the regular season this week on the west coast with two losses against Utah Valley University and Seattle University.

Utah Valley University 78, UTA 59

In the game against Utah Valley on Wednesday, UTA was unable to capitalize off their momentum.

In the first half, the Mavericks held their own, trailing by just one at the end of it. In the second half, though, momentum shifted towards the opponent.

In the second half, the Mavericks were outscored by Utah Valley, 46-28. Utah Valley’s late second half push included two 8-0 runs.

The Mavericks were without sophomore forward Shemar Wilson for the sixth straight game. Wilson is a threat on the glass, and without him the Mavericks gave up the second most rebounds this season with 43. The team was outrebounded 43-28, their worst margin of the season.

Seattle University 80, UTA 56

UTA finished off the season against Seattle University on Friday.

The game was marked by UTA’s inefficiency on the offensive end. Throughout the game, the Mavericks shot a conference low 32.3% from the field.

The Mavericks struggled to take care of the ball all game, as they committed 15 turnovers.

The Mavericks struggled in the second half, shooting 27% from the field and 16.7% from the three point line.

After the game, interim head coach Royce Johnson spoke on the readiness of the team in a UTA recap.

“I didn't have the team ready to play tonight,” he said. “We didn't meet their intensity and they were playing for something bigger than what we were tonight.”

Next up

With the regular season concluded, The Mavericks will head to Las Vegas for the WAC tournament.

Coming into the tournament, the Mavericks are the No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Grand Canyon University at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

@N_Utsey1

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments