UTA’s overtime loss to Abilene Christian plagued with turnovers

With one second left in the second half, the men’s basketball team (1-2) held a three-point lead against Abilene Christian University. The Wildcats missed a free throw and a scramble for the ball resulted in a jump ball.
ACU won possession and made a 3-pointer as time expired to send the game into overtime. They outscored UTA 17-8 in the final five minutes resulting in an 80-71 loss inside College Park Center on Tuesday night.
Both teams' defenses carried the game early, with the teams shooting a combined 3-13 from the field and committing eight turnovers in the first six minutes.
UTA had a turnover-heavy first half, losing the ball 14 times in the first 20 minutes. ACU forced 28 turnovers from the Mavericks, the most since Dec. 19, 2012, when they turned it over 31 times against Oklahoma State University.
“They were the best defensive team in the country at creating turnovers last year, and obviously that was the difference in the game,” head coach Greg Young said.
The Mavericks began the game shooting 5-15 from the field but made three of their last four shots in the first half and connected on three of their four 3-pointers. UTA entered the half behind, 34-32.
Abilene Christian was held to 27.6% shooting from the field in the first half and made 30% of their 3-pointers.
Senior guard David Azore led the Mavericks in scoring at half time with 10 points, five of them coming from the free throw line.
Azore, alongside sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobudnu-Ehiogu and graduate student guard Jack Hoiberg, led the Mavericks offensive attack in the second half with six points each.
Abilene Christian earned extra opportunities with 19 offensive rebounds, compared to UTA’s nine.
Young said his team’s defensive rebounding is a problem, and it’s part of the culture he’s trying to improve.
Azore led the Mavericks in scoring with 21 points on 7-14 shooting from the field. He added eight rebounds and shot 6-8 from the free throw line.
While Azore sat on the bench with four fouls, he encouraged his team to stay aggressive on defense.
Akobudnu-Ehiogu and Hoiberg finished with 10 points each and shot a combined 6-7 from the field.
UTA finished with 28 bench points. Young said he liked the effort from his players off the bench and said that was a strength of the team in the game.
“I saw a lot of good things tonight,” he said. ”I loved our grit, I loved our toughness, I loved our rotations. Got some guys that are getting better.”
Abilene Christian was held to 32.8% shooting from the field and 35% from the 3-point line by the end of the game.
Young was encouraged by the Mavericks’ defensive performance but said they still need to improve their rebounding if they want to win.
“I don't want to play people close, I want to win,” he said. “We got beat, we can't flip it over 28 times and expect to win many games.”
The team will be on the road tomorrow at 7 p.m. against the University of North Texas (1-1).
