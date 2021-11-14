After a year of the COVID-19 pandemic impacting events at UTA, including sports, the men’s and women’s basketball teams were able to play Homecoming games for the first time since 2019.
Both the Mavericks and Lady Mavericks left College Park Center with victories on Saturday.
The Lady Mavericks played Sam Houston, a team they haven’t faced since departing the Southland Conference in 2012. With the 72-54 win, the women’s team snapped a three-game losing streak to the Bearkats.
On the other hand, the men’s basketball team faced an unfamiliar opponent in the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Nevertheless, the Mavericks handled their business, defeating the Crusaders 104-75 and giving Greg Young his first Division I win as a head coach.
Women’s basketball UTA 72, Sam Houston 54
Down 10-4 to begin the first period, the Lady Mavericks fought back to end the period with a 19-14 lead and were led by senior guard Claire Chastain’s six points.
“I think we played well, better towards the end,” Chastain said.“I’m just happy to be back on the floor with my girls.”
UTA continued to control the game by not giving up their first quarter lead and going on a 10-3 run to end the second period with a 33-25 lead.
In the second half, fans witnessed the emergence of junior forward Starr Jacobs, who had scored 20 combined points in the third and fourth periods. Jacobs was fresh off a 14-point performance against Baylor University on Thursday.
“I just want the ball,” she said. “I’d rather be on offense than defense, so I’m just trying to get it.”
Head coach Shereka Wright said she expects Jacobs to continue to grow as the Lady Mavericks move forward with their season.
Wright was also pleased with their performance in the second half. UTA limited the Bearkats to 12 points in the fourth quarter and 34.5% from the field for the game.
Jacobs finished the game with 26 points on 11-16 shooting from the field.
Men’s basketball UTA 104, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 75
Young decided to go with a different starting lineup than the one featured in the team’s first game of the season against Oklahoma State University, with sophomore forward Shemar Wilson and freshman forward Montez Young Jr. getting to start.
After the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor took a brief 6-4 lead, the Mavericks exploded to a 19-2 run to take a 23-8 lead.
The Crusaders attempted to mount a comeback toward the end of the half, cutting the Mavericks’ lead down to five points.
Graduate student guard Javon Levi scored 12 of the team’s 20 points to begin the second half and extend the UTA lead, 63-51.
“Javon Levi, obviously, I thought sparked us with his energy and toughness,” Young said. “He created some easy baskets for our guys on offense.”
Young said he knows his team can shoot the ball well, but it starts on the defensive end.
“I don’t think you can be an efficient, effective 3-point shooter if you’re not sitting in a stance on the defensive end,” he said. “I think it correlates.”
The Mavericks coasted to a 29-point win over the Crusaders. Six different players finished in double-figures, led by sophomore guard Nicolas Elame with 17 points.
104 is the most points UTA has scored since Dec. 22, 2020 against Howard Payne University, when they scored 117.
Levi said sharing the ball more and getting into the paint was the difference between the team’s performance Saturday night and their season opener on Tuesday against OSU.
Both teams will return to College Park Center, with the men’s basketball team playing Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Abilene Christian University, while the women’s team plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday against the University of Houston.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.