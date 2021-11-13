UTA men’s basketball aims high for 2021-22 season

The sounds of the basketball bouncing off the court and shoes squeaking will be muffled out by the crowd at Saturday's men's basketball Homecoming game.
The team will begin their 2021-22 season home slate against University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 7 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center.
This season, UTA brought in seven newcomers, including three former division one players with guards Jack Hoiberg, who transferred from Michigan State University, Javon Levi, transferring from UT-Rio Grande Valley, and forward Pedro Castro from Houston Baptist University.
Greg Young, men’s basketball head coach, said he is pleased with the spirit and gel of the team and considers the depth of the team as a strength.
“We're going to have the ability to play some different guys and different combinations, and hopefully all those guys in one way or another will contribute through the course of the year,” Young said.
Because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, the team has had to prepare multiple levels of personnel to be capable of playing on any given night, he said.
He said he hopes for a big season from senior guard David Azore. Young finds Azore’s experience valuable since he has played against all of the Sun Belt competing schools, something players out of the transfer portal may not have experienced yet.
Azore was named to the 2020 All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team and was named a Preseason Second Team member in 2021.
“I was part of [Azore’s] recruitment, and I want to see him finish his career the right way here,” Young said.
Azore entered the transfer portal in March, then chose to return to UTA for his final season. Young’s promotion to head coach was a big reason behind his decision.
Azore is glad to be back on the court and working with the team, he said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UTA played solely teams in the Sun Belt West Division during the regular season.
Young is glad they are back to a normal conference schedule and thinks the players will adjust to it.
Azore said he didn’t like last year’s schedule where the Mavericks played the same teams frequently. This season, he is excited to return to a normal schedule and travel with the team.
Azore said he hopes to grow in his leadership and communication skills, while improving his scoring near the basket and role as a defensive leader.
“We’ve got to be the best defensive team in the league,” Azore said.
Levi transferred to UTA in April. He ranks sixth among active division one players in assists with 599 and seventh in steals per game at 244.
He left his mark with the UT-Rio Grande Valley program, earning the fourth most career assists at 599 and 244 steals, the most in program history. He ranks among the best in the country in said categories with the 3rd most assists and 5th most steals.
Levi caught Young’s eyes in 2018, when he scored 17 points and recorded five rebounds, four assists and two steals against the Mavericks as a UT-Rio Grande Valley player in a 76-65 win.
Levi said he’s hopeful the Mavericks can improve on grabbing defensive rebounds, an area the team ranked last in the Sun Belt last season. UTA ranked ninth in the conference in points per game allowed in 2020-21.
“We just got to do whatever it takes to not lose,” Levi said.
Castro returned to UTA after one season at Blinn College and another at Houston Baptist on their roster. He signed with the Mavericks out of high school and spent his first two seasons at UTA.
Castro’s confidence and maturity are at a different level, Young said. His ability to shoot and pass the ball has improved dramatically.
He averaged 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds his freshman year at UTA. But he averaged 14.8 points per game and shot 48% from beyond the arc last season at Houston Baptist.
Forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu played his first season at UTA last year, where he led the conference in blocks at 3.3 per game.
Akobundu-Ehiogu was put on scholarship right after the 2020-21 season. Assistant head coach Riley Davis told him about the news before it was announced to the team.
“I was happy coming to UTA. I took a chance on myself,” he said. “Not every person who walks on gets a scholarship, so my goal was to work hard enough to get minutes and prove that I’m worth it.”
Shooting at the mid-range and scoring in the post are areas Akobundu-Ehiogu said he hopes to improve in this year. He wants to average a double-double and said he should be able to accomplish it because of his vertical length.
Akobundu-Ehiogu blocked 60 shots last year, currently the third most in UTA history and 18th in the country.
He said he thinks the team has all the tools to win the conference and make the NCAA Tournament.
Young said the team is trying to get better on the court, improve in physical shape and learn more every day.
The Mavericks are scheduled to play nine teams that participated in the NCAA Tournament last year.
“Our nonconference schedule will be one of the best nonconference schedules in the country on paper,'' Young said. “How it shakes out and how those teams do, that's a different story. But we definitely have a challenge. It's not going to be easy, but that's OK. We're not worried about that.”
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.