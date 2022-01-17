UTA basketball teams split games over the weekend

The men’s (8-9, 4-2) and women’s (9-5, 3-2) basketball teams split their two games over the weekend.
Men's basketball: UTA 83, University of Louisiana at Lafayette 73.
Graduate guard Javon Levi recorded over 1,000 points in his career, alongside a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game against Georgia Southern University on Jan. 8 to overtime.
Levi made history as the third player in program history to record a triple-double Jan. 13.
Levi noticed how close he was to the accolade toward the end of the game, when attendees along the sidelines told him he had one more assist left, he said.
“There’s just opportunities that don’t come often, and so I just got to cherish it,” he said.
Graduate guard David Azore missed the weekend games due to COVID-19 protocol. Azore came into the weekend leading the team in scoring, averaging 26 points per game in Sun Belt play.
The Mavericks missed their first five shots of the game, but freshman forward Montez Young Jr. scored the first six points for UTA.
After both teams scored 16, the Ragin’ Cajuns went on a 10-0 scoring run, the game’s first double-digit lead.
UTA responded with a 17-2 run to claim a 33-28 lead. Behind 11 points from sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba, the Mavericks took a six-point lead into halftime, 39-33.
With about more than four minutes left in the second half, the Mavericks expanded their lead to double figures, 68-58.
UTA maintained the lead and ended the Ragin’ Cajuns’ three-game winning streak against Sun Belt teams.
“For us to handle them the way we handled them and win by double figures is a credit to these players and to our whole team,” head coach Greg Young said. “I'm so proud of them.”
Mwamba finished with a career-high 22 points on 9-18 from the field and added five assists and four rebounds.
“You never know when your time is going to come, so just be ready,” Mwamba said.
Even with three players unavailable, Levi said the team didn’t feel like they needed to change and that they have been prepared for this moment throughout the year.
Louisiana currently averages 58.9 points per game allowed but gave up 83 to UTA on Thursday.
UTA 55, University of Louisiana Monroe 62
The Mavericks couldn’t utilize their chances, making only three of their 10 free throw attempts in the first half. Despite shooting 34.6% from the field, UTA held a 25-24 lead into halftime.
Junior guard Carson Bischoff made all of his 3-point attempts to lead the Mavericks in scoring with nine points.
Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu’s minutes were limited in the first half due to foul trouble. He’d pick up his fourth foul with 13:02 left in the second.
Akobundu-Ehiogu fouled out, playing just 12 minutes and recording two rebounds. It is the third game this season he’s gone without scoring a point — UTA lost all three of those.
UTA missed two shots at the end of the second half, forcing the game into overtime, tied at 46.
The Mavericks were outscored 16-9 in the overtime.
Mwamba led the team with 20 points, while Young Jr. recorded a career-high 11 rebounds.
The loss breaks UTA’s seven-game winning streak against the Warhawks since Feb. 23, 2019.
Women’s basketball: UTA 82, Georgia State 68
The Lady Mavericks earned a 14-point win over Georgia State University, scoring a season-high of 82 points.
UTA started the game on a 13-0 scoring run and once led by as much as 32. Georgia State cut into the Lady Mavericks lead, outscoring them 24-13 in the fourth quarter, but they limited the damage enough to secure the win.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs led with 22 points on 8-11 shooting while playing 22 minutes. Senior guard Terryn Milton added 15 points on 4-7 shooting from the field.
The Lady Mavericks turned the ball over 11 times against a Georgia State defense that forces 18.3 turnovers per game on average.
With four assists in this game, Milton moved from eighth all-time to sixth on the UTA women’s assists leaderboard.
The Lady Mavericks made six of their 15 3-point attempts, the most since Nov. 20. The 40% clip is above their season average of 23.8%.
UTA is now 4-0 coming off a loss this year and 8-2 under head coach Shereka Wright.
The Lady Mavericks improved their record against Georgia State to 10-3.
UTA 63, Georgia Southern 64
UTA lost Jan. 15 against Georgia Southern University, 64-63.
UTA outscored the Eagles 18-9 in the first quarter behind eight points from junior forward Starr Jacobs.
The Lady Maverick defense stepped up in the first quarter, holding Georgia Southern to nine points while creating five steals and four blocks, three from Milton.
But the Eagles were unfazed by UTA’s defense in the second quarter, outpacing the Lady Mavericks 24-6 and forcing eight turnovers after they had just two in the first quarter.
UTA started the third quarter down nine, but senior guard Claire Chastain provided a spark for the Lady Mavericks, scoring 12 points in the period. A 4-point play with 2:40 left in the third quarter from Chastain cut the Eagles’ lead to four, and her layup with 32 seconds left gave UTA a 46-44 lead.
UTA headed into the 4th quarter with a six-point lead, but GSU junior guard Mya Burns scored eight points in the final frame to cut the lead. Her final points, a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining, clinched the win for GSU.
UTA had four players score in double figures. Jacobs, Chastain and senior guard Katie Ferrell all had 15 while Milton added 13.
Jacobs has improved her free throw shooting. She shot 44% in nonconference play but has attempted 82% in Sun Belt play.
Chastain’s 15 points and career-high 13 rebounds marked her second career double-double. She also had the most rebounds by a Lady Maverick in a game this season.
This was the Lady Mavericks’ second loss in their 11 meetings against Georgia Southern.
The men’s team will play at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Arkansas State University while the women’s team returns to College Park Center to play against Texas State University at the same time.
@D_Tineo4, @isaacappelt
