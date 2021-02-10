Mavericks sophomore guard embodies commitment on and off the basketball court

In college athletics, there are few athletes who are defined by the word commitment. When it comes to sophomore guard Sam Griffin, it’s almost a lifestyle.
Much of what Griffin embodies most comes from his father, he said.
“It was more toward his mind-set growing up, it’s not to quit anything you start and always follow through with things you do,” Griffin said. “He always goes hard at what he does. I just carried that, that’s what I do.”
Griffin’s role within the team started to expand when junior guard David Azore injured his leg. With added playing time and more chances to shoot the ball, he has made the most of his opportunity.
“Sam, his biggest strength is he’s a great shooter. He can shoot off the dribble, catch and shoot,” Azore said. ”His biggest thing he brings to our team is his ability to stretch the court and shoot.”
Head coach Chris Ogden praised Griffin on his commitment to getting better through hard work.
“His commitment to basketball, his love for basketball was a thing that really stood out to me,” Ogden said. “He’s a hard worker, he’s in the gym all the time and loves the game of basketball.”
Griffin started 15 games last season as a freshman and averaged 9.4 points per game. He made 35.1% of his three point shots.
He is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game on the season. Since starting conference play Jan.1, Griffin has taken his game to another level, averaging 17.5 points per game and shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.
Griffin isn’t new to this level of success as he was a decorated recruit out of Miami. As a senior he earned a First Team All-State selection in Class 4A, while averaging 23 points per game at Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was also instrumental in leading his team to its third-straight state championship.
Griffin attests his success to his roots — his strong work ethic and being focused on what he has to do.
“I think it’s the hard working I’ve been putting in and trusting God,” Griffin said. “The coaches have done a great job of getting on me in practice to make me better.”
Since the beginning of conference play, Griffin has scored in double figures in 11 of his last 13 games. That also includes a career-high 28 points on 11-24 shooting from the field Jan. 29 against Arkansas State University.
Even with his outstanding performance as of late, this was no surprise to Ogden.
“He’s just continuing to learn and get better. We know he can score, he can really put the ball in the basket,” Ogden said. “He’s learning to do it in different ways, and he’s learning to do it with the best defenders on him.”
Griffin will have plenty of chances to play legit competition heading into the Sun Belt Tournament, with an upcoming series against Texas State University on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13.
Griffin played one of his most efficient series of the season against Arkansas State. He combined for 51 points in both games and made 19-41 shots, good for a little over 46% from the field.
Repetition will prove if Griffin’s stretch of high-scoring games is sustainable. It all comes back to commitment to the game, he said. Consistency is something Griffin strives for in his play.
“I don’t like up and downs, so after a nice week, I always want to come back and get back in the gym, that way my next weekend can be even better,” Griffin said. “So I say, ‘Always try to be as consistent as I can and never get too high or too low.’”
Griffin said that Azore helped him a lot in the game, even without being on the court. He said his teammate gives him advice on different passes and how to read the defense when teams are starting to game plan against him.
Azore has a lot of confidence that Griffin can play with the pressure of a game on his shoulders.
“He’s the type of player that, you know, he just loves to step up in big moments,” Azore said. “Sam loves being in the spotlight, and he’s doing a great job right now.”
Ogden said he’s seen progress from Griffin over the last two weeks in certain aspects of game management and overall intelligence of the game.
“He is continuing to improve his overall IQ of the game,” Ogden said. “Just the whens and hows and whys of the game of basketball and managing a game.”
Griffin and the rest of the team have their eyes set on winning the conference. Even as the fourth seed, Griffin said he believes the team can do it.
“A chance to win the conference tournament, that’s our goal,” Griffin said. “Right now, we’re halfway in the standings I believe, so we’re trying to get to the first-place spot on our side. I think that’s very possible, we just got to get on this run.”
