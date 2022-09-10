Men take home first, women third in UTA cross-country season opener

The men’s and women’s cross-country teams dominated in the UTA Season Opener on Saturday.

The men’s team placed first while the women’s placed third overall. The men scored 17 points and the women scored 86. UTA had the top four finishers from the men’s race and eight runners place in the top 10.

Sophomore Alfredo Reina Corona came in first place with a time of 15:13.

“I felt bouncy, felt smooth, not much to complain about,” Reina Corona said.

The men’s cross-country team rushes off the line to start their race during the UTA Season Opener Sept. 10 at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake. Eight members of the men's team placed among the top ten runners.

The win marked Reina Corona’s first at the collegiate level. He said that this win gives him more confidence going into the following races.

Head coach John Sauerhage was satisfied with both teams’ performances after the race. Sauerhage said that he expects improvement throughout the rest of the season.

“Both men and women are talented enough, [and] they should improve every week,” he said.

Freshman Lauren Walls-Portillo finished 14th, the highest placed for the women’s team, in her first collegiate race with a time of 18:49.4.

Freshman Lauren Walls-Portillo finishes strong during the UTA Season Opener on Sept. 10 at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake. Lauren finished first amongst her teammates and the women's team finished third overall.

“It felt really good. I was really nervous for the entire week,” Walls-Portillo said.

After the race, Walls-Portillo noted room for improvement.

“I need to be more aggressive and start believing that I can push harder and faster, so I think I need to get out of my comfort state,” she said.

The next scheduled cross-country meet is the Western Athletic Conference Preview Meet on Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. in Nacogdoches, Texas.

