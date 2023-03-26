 Skip to main content
Men’s tennis, women’s tennis, baseball, softball and track and field all compete this week

Fifth year catcher Sophie Wideman watches as the ball zips towards her during a game against Rider University on March 3 at Allan Saxe Field.

The sports teams are getting deeper into their respective seasons as the semester continues. Men’s tennis, women’s tennis, baseball, softball and track and field teams will all compete this week.

Here is the schedule for March 27 through April 2.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team will play two games at home, while the women’s tennis team will play two on the road.

The men’s tennis team will play at 2 p.m. Thursday against No. 44 University of Oklahoma and begin conference play at 10 a.m. Sunday against the UT Rio Grande Valley at UTA Tennis Center.

The women will play at 1 p.m. Friday against Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah, and 1 p.m. Sunday against Seattle University in Seattle, Washington.

Baseball

The baseball team will play four games including a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday home matchup against Texas Christian University.

Then, the Mavericks will play a three-game series against Seattle University at 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Seattle, Washington.

Softball

The softball team will play four home games at Allan Saxe Field. The Mavericks will start the week with a 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup against the University of North Texas.

Then the Mavericks will play a three-game conference series against Utah Tech University at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday. UTA will complete the series at noon Saturday.

Track and field

The track and field team will compete Wednesday through Saturday at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.

@LeviOmeke

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

