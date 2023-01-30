Men’s tennis team dominates in first home doubleheader

After dropping its first two games on the road, the men’s tennis team (2-2) rebounded Sunday, picking up two wins at UTA Tennis Center.
In their first home doubleheader of the season, the Mavericks won both, losing a combined two points in the victories.
UTA first defeated Prairie View A&M University 6-1. The Mavericks won the first two doubles matches to grab the first point, then won five of six singles matches.
Junior Daichi Akiyoshi and freshman Joan Torres Espinosa were especially dominant. Both players won their singles matches 6-0 and 6-0, known in professional tennis as a “double bagel.”
After the win, the team immediately turned around to play its second game against Southeastern Oklahoma State University. UTA dropped the doubles point in this match, but responded in the singles play portion.
After Southeastern Oklahoma took both doubles matches 7-5 and 6-3, the Mavericks didn’t lose a set in singles play, cruising to four victories and a 4-1 win.
Sophomore Anton Shepp finished his match first to get the ball rolling for UTA, winning all four sets on line 2 and line 1.
Freshman Dante Teramo picked up the second win to give UTA a 2-1 lead. Teramo also went 2-0 that day.
After Shepp and Teramo gave the team the lead, the Mavericks capitalized, winning the last two singles matches to pick up the victory.
The Mavericks will look to build on this momentum when they travel this weekend for a tournament Feb. 3 and 4 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
