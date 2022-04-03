Men’s tennis completes winless road trip in Alabama

The men’s tennis team (12-11, 1-5) played two matches in Alabama this weekend against Troy University and the University of South Alabama, losing both.
The Mavericks dropped their first match 4-2 to Troy on Saturday, as they were unable to come back from dropping the doubles point.
Sophomore Solano Caffarena made an impressive comeback after dropping the first set to win 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Freshman Maks Lukman also earned a point for his straight-set victory 6-4, 6-4.
UTA’s doubles loss was the third consecutive time they failed to secure a doubles point.
The Mavericks were unable to score a point as South Alabama defeated them 4-0.
The Mavericks will have two weeks off before they play in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, where they are currently ranked seventh, April 14 to 17.
