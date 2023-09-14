Men’s soccer club shoots for success in upcoming Sunday TCU game

The UTA men’s soccer club separated into lines Monday as players participated in running drills focusing on agility, coordination, and conditioning, blades of grass kicking up from beneath their cleats.
The club is off to a hot start at 2-0, outscoring their opponents 14-1. The team competes in the Texas North Division under the Texas Collegiate Soccer League, and will face one of their rivals this weekend when Texas Christian University comes to town 3 p.m. Sunday at the Campus Recreation Fields Complex.
The team’s other rivals include the University of North Texas and Texas Tech University, senior center back Talal Alrababah said. UTA will meet UNT on the road on Oct. 7, though UTA won’t face Texas Tech this season.
“It is a competition, but there is nothing but respect between each other,” Alrababah said. “The rivals are the teams you look forward to playing against because the atmosphere is always way better.”
The last time UTA met TCU, the club lost 3-1, coach Daniel Luna said. This time around, he’s been playing music throughout practices to keep his guys locked in while calming the nerves that come from the pressure of the game.
Luna played for the team in 2019, but COVID-19 temporarily disbanded the club until 2021. After graduating, Luna was invited back to coach. It’s been challenging in his new role watching from the sidelines when the urge to play still remains, he said.
The team plays a seven-game season with the opportunity to qualify for regionals. They want to play more, but adding more matches comes down to university regulations and giving their student-athletes a chance to prioritize their education, Alrababah said.
“I feel like 10 is perfect because it gives you time to practice, to gel as a team and then with 10, you know that every game matters,” Alrababah said.
With UTA securing two victories, they’ve surpassed their win total from last season, which has heightened team morale, Alrababah said. The club was dissatisfied with last season’s performance after finishing with one win, three draws and three losses.
“Morale is at an all-time high now,” Alrababah said. “We genuinely believe we can get to regionals, get to the top two, and then get to the nationals and continue representing UTA in the best way possible.”
Though spirits are high, the season can be made or broken with one loss, Alrababah said. The team treats every performance like a final.
Luna acknowledged that a reason people continue to show up to practice is because of the winning streak. It pushes people to play harder and to talk to their teammates knowing there’s an opportunity to make regionals.
“I think it pumps up the team,” Luna said. “It definitely keeps encouraging people to come back especially because this is a voluntary club.”
Because soccer at UTA isn’t NCAA-regulated, players are not pressured into staying in shape or making soccer a priority when having to juggle school life, issues at home and part-time jobs.
Junior center back Max McGaughy said last season’s poor outing thinned out the team towards the end with players missing practices and game days. Even with a winning record, life happens, McGaughy said. People have projects due, so to keep the roster deep, he gets a headcount of who can attend practice and games.
Luna’s leadership has connected well with the team fostering a brotherhood, McGaughy said. It’s nerve-wracking at first, but there’s no pressure on individuals when trying out which has led to players paying their dues and coming out because they want to be there.
“Everybody here is fighting for a spot,” Alrababah said. “Everybody is fighting to succeed as a team, so we're all in this together.”
Student engagement with the team hasn’t been where they want it to be and the team is pushing for bigger turnouts for games. Alrababah said he wants the UTA soccer team to represent every student and for every student to be proud knowing that it's their team.
The team is content with performing in front of their growing crowd, Luna said. The better they play, the more recognition they notice from fans. It pushes the team to put out a better product, promoting a prideful environment.
“I can see some of these guys when they come out to play, they’re smiling and they’re so happy to score goals,” Luna said. “They’re just happy to win.”
With all the backgrounds and ethnicities at UTA, there’s a connection to soccer from where most of the students come from, Luna said. Encouraging students to support a winning team and watch matches for free is something the club is pushing for.
After Sunday’s game, UTA will start a three-game road trip and close out the season against Southern Methodist University on Oct. 21 at home.
TCSL sets the schedule each season after sending out forms to participating clubs gathering information such as which clubs are returning and the time and days teams can play, Luna said. TCSL follows FIFA rules.
There haven’t been discussions between the soccer club and the university in pursuing an official NCAA men’s soccer team, Luna said. He is aware of the student body attempting to revive the men’s football team and possibly a women’s soccer team, so the hope is if that happens, a men’s soccer team could come with it.
Other challenges include having a field that’s kept up to standards, Luna said. Their field isn’t the worst, but it’s not the best. The team hopes to play at Maverick Stadium one day.
“Sometimes the field can be uneven, especially when we’re rained out,” Luna said. “It’s just muddy, but everyone tries their best, we make do with what we have and that’s all we can say about that.”
Sporting the school Maverick on a jersey is a crazy feeling that can’t be explained until you step on the field, Alrababah said.
“You remember the 40,000 students, all the campus staff, everyone, every building, every class you've been to, remember all the faces you've seen, and you realize okay, I'm representing them, so I better do well,” Alrababah said. “It's a feeling of pride and one that none of us take for granted.”
