Men’s golf team finishes third at Little Rock Invitational

Sophomore Paul Gonzalez walks with his bag during the Saint Mary's Invitational on Nov. 8, 2018 in San Antonio. 

 Courtesy: Tod Fierner

The men’s golf team closed out the Little Rock Invitational in third place, finishing 16-under-par with scores of 279-282-287.

Junior Caleb Hicks earned his first collegiate second-place finish in the tournament at 7-under 209. Senior Paul Gonzalez finished four strokes behind Hicks, tying for 10th at 3-under.

Senior Zach Cole was the third Maverick to close the tournament out shooting under par, tying for 18th at 1-under. Senior Jacob Massengale tied for 24th at even-par.

Junior Zak Jones and sophomore Daniel Cronje rounded things out for UTA, tying for 64th and 67th, respectively.

As of Tuesday, the Little Rock Invitational was the last tournament the Mavericks had scheduled for fall. Last week, the team secured a fourth-place finish at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

