Men’s basketball team secures a second victory over UT Rio Grande Valley

The men’s basketball team (9-16, 4-8) defeated the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley 64-58 Thursday despite some injuries to the team.
The Mavericks were left without their leading scorer and rebounder, sophomore forward Shemar Wilson.
UTA started the game strong, jumping out to a double-digit lead five minutes into the game.
A strong defense helped UTA prevail as it held UTRGV guard Justin Johnson, who came into the game as the 22nd in the country in scoring, to 10 points on 3-13 shooting.
The Mavericks received strong contributions from junior guard Kyron Gibson, who had 13 points adding seven rebounds and eight assists.
After securing its second win over Rio Grande Valley, UTA secured the tiebreaker for advancement to the Western Athletic Conference Tournament if both teams finish with the same record.
The Mavericks will take some time off before facing Sam Houston University at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Huntsville, Texas.
