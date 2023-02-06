Men’s basketball team falls to Tarleton State University

In a game originally scheduled Feb. 1 before winter weather forced a postponement, the Mavericks showed the wear and tear of playing two games in less than 48 hours.
After upsetting Sam Houston State University on Saturday, the men’s basketball team (8-16, 3-8) appeared ready to turn the corner and pick up its second straight win. Freshman guard Chendall Weaver showed out, scoring 19 points. The defense held Tarleton State University to 24 points in the first half.
But things unraveled in the second half, and a five-point lead at halftime turned into a five-point loss, 69-64, at the end of the game. The Mavericks allowed 45 points on 68 percent shooting, and gave the Texans 16 free throw attempts in the second half.
“We didn't defend again in the second half,” head coach Greg Young said postgame. “We turned a corner a little bit Saturday, and we reverted back to not being a very good defensive team.”
At the beginning of the game, UTA carried over its momentum from Saturday’s win over Sam Houston State. The Mavericks started the game on a 10-2 run as Weaver got off to a hot start. He knocked down his first three 3-point attempts en route to a 13-point first half.
Weaver finished two off the career-high of 21 he set Saturday against Sam Houston. It was his third game this year where he scored at least 19 points.
Junior guard Kyron Gibson scored 14 points, the 10th time in the last 13 games he’s finished in double figures. All 14 of his points came in the second half as UTA attempted to keep up with Tarleton.
“Second half, you just can't give up,” Young said. “You can't foul and put them on the free throw line, and you can't not defend the ball.”
The focus now shifts to UT Rio Grande Valley, where UTA will travel to play its next game. The 6:30 p.m. Thursday matchup will be the second meeting between the teams this season. UTA won the first, 85-73, on Jan. 19 at College Park Center.
Young said it’s a tough place to play and that UTRGV has been playing well, but the team will keep working and trying to get better.
“At this time of year, you gotta wash it away,” he said. “That's what we talked about, ‘Hey, we love you, wash it away.’ I don't like it. No excuses. We’ve got to get better.”
