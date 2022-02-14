Men’s basketball team earns road win over University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba drives the ball down court during a game against Troy University on Jan. 1 at College Park Center.  

The men’s basketball team (10-14, 6-7) snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with an 80-77 overtime win against University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

It was the sixth instance this season that required overtime, marking UTA’s first win in an overtime game since Dec. 30, 2021.

With the win, the Mavericks have swept the season series against the Ragin’ Cajuns. They defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 83-73 on Jan. 13.

UTA forced 21 turnovers and limited their 3-point shooting to 30.4% for the game.

Graduate guard David Azore finished with 25 points and made nine of his 19 shots. It’s the third straight game he has scored 25 or more in a game and the sixth time this season. 

Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame finished with 15 points, the second most on the season and a season-high seven made free throws.

@D_Tineo4

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments