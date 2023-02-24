Men’s basketball suffers loss to Southern Utah University at home

With under three and a half minutes remaining, a Southern Utah University player drove baseline and went for a highlight dunk, but redshirt senior guard Aaron Cash met him at the apex and sent his shot back. Seconds later, junior guard Kyron Gibson knocked down a 3-pointer, and the crowd rose and roared.
That joy didn’t last long. A minute later, the Thunderbirds made a 3-pointer to cap off any UTA attempt of a comeback.
The men’s basketball team (10-18, 5-10) fell to Southern Utah University 86-76 on Thursday in a wire-to-wire victory for the Thunderbirds. UTA made multiple runs in the second half, including a 14-3 spurt to trim an 18-point lead to seven, but were never able to climb the mountain.
“I thought at times we went on runs and then on defense, we just had a mental collapse like fouling a shooter on the 3-point line or giving up a big play,” junior guard Marion Humphrey said postgame. “We just have to stay poised when we make those runs to be able to collect stops.”
Humphrey finished the game tying his season-high with 17 points. He said his focus is having a good day of practice Friday and putting in a game plan to get a win Saturday in UTA’s final home game of the season.
Thursday’s game was interim head coach Royce Johnson’s first at College Park Center, following the firing of former coach Greg Young. UTA is now 1-2 in games coached by Johnson.
The Mavericks started slow, converting just four of their first 18 attempts from the field, but their defense managed to keep the game close for the first half. As the offense picked up, so did Southern Utah’s. The Thunderbirds went into halftime with a 42-30 lead, buoyed by 19 points off 12 UTA turnovers.
Johnson said postgame that his team struggled with turnovers. He highlighted the team’s last three games against superior opponents, where the Mavericks turned the ball over too much.
“It's no defense for turnovers, and we got a week to fix that,” Johnson said in reference to the conference tournament in Las Vegas. The Mavericks have three games left before leaving for the tournament.
UTA committed fewer turnovers in the second half, and outscored Southern Utah 46-44. Johnson said the 76 points scored were a good mark, but the team has to focus on not turning the ball over.
“Can't give up 27 points off turnovers, man,” Johnson said. “I know we’re beating that dead horse, but can't do it. Can’t do it.”
After playing three of the league’s top six teams in back-to-back-to-back games, the Mavericks will face 11th-ranked Utah Tech University at 2 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center.
“We gotta keep our poise,” Johnson said. “We can't get down, but we can't get too excited. It's a lot of basketball to be played. We just gotta keep moving to the next play and realize the things that we did to cut into the lead, just keep doing the same thing.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.