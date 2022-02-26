Men’s basketball’s offensive struggles continue in loss to University of South Alabama

The men’s basketball team (11-17, 7-10) fell to the University of South Alabama 62-52, concluding its 2021-2022 regular season.
This marks the Mavericks’ first loss in Sun Belt Conference play by double figures. The game is also their final road record to 3-13 on the season. Their previous largest deficit was a 9-point loss 58-49 to Arkansas State University on Feb. 19.
The Jaguars got out to an 11-7 lead and made four of their first five shots. As they continued the efficiency, UTA made six of its first 15 shots, only 40% from the field.
UTA was down by halftime for the third-straight game 30-23. Graduate guard David Azore led the Mavericks in scoring with nine points and made three out of eight shot attempts.
The Mavericks turned the ball over seven times in the first half and made three of their 13 3-point attempts.
UTA made four straight 3-pointers to cut the deficit from 13 points to one at 30-29 almost one minute into the second half.
A layup from graduate forward Lazaro Rojas gave UTA its second lead of the game with 38-37 at 12:17.
The Jaguars would go on a 13-3 run to gain their lead back to nine.
The Mavericks couldn’t reclaim the lead and eventually fell for their 10th loss in conference play. Azore was the lone player scoring double figures with 22 points and made all six free-throw attempts.
UTA will return to the court as the ninth seed for the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in Pensacola, Florida.
@D_Tineo4
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
