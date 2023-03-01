Men’s basketball players take advantage of Name, Image and Likeness

It has been a season of firsts for the men’s basketball team, which has returned to the Western Athletic Conference. The team has 10 players who are in their first year at the university.
Now, players have taken advantage of Name, Image and Likeness deals for the first time in their lives.
The Senate Bill 1385, passed in June 2021 by the Texas Legislature, allows college athletes to profit off of their names. Texas became the 19th state to pass similar legislation.
“For the first time, student-athletes have the ability to go to school, play their sport at an elite level and have some kind of a job and get it all accomplished at the same time,” Athletics director Jon Fagg said.
In previous years, college athletes were not allowed to make money off their likenesses, and their teams could be punished if they received gifts or financial compensation. In 2010, the University of Southern California’s men’s basketball team vacated 21 wins from its 2007-2008 season after an investigation by the school, when the NCAA revealed O.J. Mayo took “improper cash and gifts” before and during his time there.
Mayo was one of many athletes penalized for accepting money and gifts. Before legislation began getting passed around the country in 2021, students were required to forfeit their rights to make money off their name, image and likeness as part of signing their scholarship contract offers. The NCAA reversed this policy June 30, 2021.
The new policy outlines that athletes can now engage in NIL deal activities consistent with their state’s laws while the NCAA works with Congress to pass national legislation.
With the policy in place, two men’s basketball players, freshman guard Chendall Weaver and sophomore forward Shemar Wilson, have signed apparel deals with the company InfluenceTee.
InfluenceTee is a brand giving college athletes new NIL opportunities. Some of its ambassadors include athletes across different sports, from bigger Division 1 programs, like Texas Christian University, to smaller programs like UTA.
“It’s a little harder at schools like this to get going, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible,” Fagg said. “So it’ll take us a little bit longer than some other schools, but we’re working on it and moving in the right direction.”
Weaver spoke about what it meant to receive this deal in his freshman season.
“It means a lot to know that people are seeing what I’m producing on the court, and it’s really showing off,” Weaver said.
Weaver is having an impressive freshman season thus far. He has earned a starting spot in the lineup and has received WAC Freshman of the Week Honors three times.
Wilson is having an impressive season thus far as well. He is second on the team in points and leads the Mavericks in rebounds and blocks.
He said he did not think something like this could happen to him. “I was just worried about hooping, and I was just kind of letting everything else take care of itself,” he said.
These deals act as motivation because he knows more people are watching him now, Wilson said.
“It’s very important, really just trying to make a living off this, living off basketball,” Weaver said. “If I could build a bigger brand, then that would mean a lot to me.”
Despite the notoriety on social media, having over 44,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 8,000 on Instagram, and new opportunities, Weaver said he stays focused on the game. “I know the more I produce in basketball, the more opportunities are going to open up for me,” he said.
Fagg wants to see NIL deals flourish at UTA. Before coming to UTA, Fagg served as the Deputy Athletic director at the University of Arkansas. While there, Fagg oversaw NIL for student-athletes.
In January, Fagg spoke at an open-house event at College Park Center on the power of social media for student-athletes to get NIL deals. With the current generation increasingly on social media, student-athletes are getting opportunities to earn benefits for endorsing products and restaurants, Fagg said at the event.
“Small businesses will be the biggest beneficiary of naming opportunities. You take someone with local notoriety, you pair them with a local business that local people understand, and that helps the business grow,” he said.
With NIL deals now in college athletics, athletes can live their lives and make money like their peers. Fagg said he is excited these athletes are finally getting that chance.
“The era of name, image and likeness that we’re currently entering is one of the best things that’s ever happened to college athletics,” Fagg said.
