Men’s basketball loses game to Arkansas State University by five points

The men’s basketball team (8-10, 4-3) lost 75-70 against Arkansas State University on Thursday night.

Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba scored six of the first nine points for the Mavericks. UTA got out to a 17-9 lead halfway into the first half.

UTA went into halftime with a 35-26 lead. The Mavericks shot 51.8% from the floor and forced 14 total Arkansas State turnovers.

Graduate guard David Azore missed the Mavericks' previous two games while being in COVID- 19 protocol. He led the Mavericks in the first half by scoring 10 points.

Arkansas State began the second half on a 11-2 scoring run to tie the game at 37.

The Red Wolves outscored the Mavericks 49-35 in the second half to take the win. Azore led the team in scoring with 18 points, and sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had nine rebounds. 

The Mavericks shot 46% from the field and 92% from the free-throw line.

UTA returns to the court at 2 p.m. Saturday against University of Arkansas at Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas.

