Men’s basketball falls to Appalachian State 70-61 at 10-year anniversary celebration of College Park Center

A 10-year anniversary, Stunt Dog’s halftime show and the UTA marching band performance were not enough for the men’s basketball team (9-13, 5-6) to secure a win Saturday.
UTA fell to Appalachian State University 70-61 Saturday at the College Park Center during the 10-year anniversary celebration of the arena’s completed construction.
Neither team’s offense was efficient early, combining to make three of the first 15 scoring attempts.
Graduate guard David Azore dislocated his finger and exited the game but returned after five minutes off the court.
The Mavericks would generate a 19-5 run to take a 24-13 lead.
UTA held a 34-20 lead into halftime with Azore’s 17 points leading the team. The Mavericks outrebounded the Mountaineers 24-13 and forced nine turnovers.
The Mavericks had six different players score and held Appalachian State to 28.6% from the field.
Appalachian State would take the lead at 45-44 with 10 minutes left. The Mountaineers went on a 15-2 scoring run.
They would extend the lead to eight with 3:30 to go, as they made five straight field goals during the stretch.
The Mavericks fell as they were outscored 50-27 in the second half and outrebounded, 24-12. Head coach Greg Young said inconsistency in the second half of the game has been an issue all season.
Azore finished with 36 points, his second highest on the season. He met or exceeded the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season.
“You want to get the ball in his hands because he's really good at getting fouled, and he can break momentum,” Young said.
Outside of Azore, no other Maverick scored more than three field goals and three points in the second half. UTA made five of their 12 3-point attempts in the first half, but made two of their nine attempts in the second.
UTA will return to the floor at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against the University of Louisiana Monroe.
