Men’s basketball falls short in 74-71 loss to University of Louisiana Monroe

The men’s basketball team (9-14, 5-7) lost 74-71 to the University of Louisiana Monroe on Thursday.
UTA took a 22-15 lead, but Louisiana-Monroe went on an 11-0 scoring run to give them a 4-point lead.
The Mavericks would trail at halftime 40-38 while they shot 48% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.
Graduate guard David Azore led the team in scoring after the first half, with 15 points on four of six shooting from the field.
Louisiana-Monroe extended their lead into double figures at 50-39 with 16:18 left in the game. The Mavericks countered it and trimmed their lead to two at 57-55.
UTA had a chance to tie the game on the last shot, but missed a 3-point attempt. Azore led the team in scoring with 29 points and made seven of his 13 shots.
It was his fifth game scoring 25 or more points, and no other Maverick has scored in double figures this season.
UTA made 50% of their shots from the field and 82.4% from the free throw line. However, they turned the ball over 17 times.
The Mavericks will return to the court at 2 p.m. Saturday against University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
@D_Tineo4
